‘Good team on paper’ – These Blackburn fans discuss team news for Huddersfield game

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to make a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game having won just two of their last 17 games, but can mathematically secure their place in the Championship for next season with victory here, while a draw would also be enough if Derby fail to beat Birmingham.

Huddersfield meanwhile, go into the game three points behind Rovers, having won just three of 22 games since the turn of the year, and will be looking for the win that could secure their own safety this afternoon.

Going into the game, Blackburn have been boosted by the return of Ryan Nyambe from injury, who replaces Elliott Bennett at right-back.

Elsewhere Amari’i Bell replaces Barry Douglas at left-back, Lewis Travis comes into the centre of midfield in place of Tom Trybull, and Ben Brereton takes Harvey Elliott’s place in attack.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their views on their side’s starting lineup for that game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

Good team on paper 👍 — WE ARE THE ROVERS… (@mr_maack) April 24, 2021

What did dolan do to get dropped all of a sudden — BR825 (@BRFC62968491) April 24, 2021

Always win Travis/Evans. — adam fowler (@bigadz01) April 24, 2021

Glad to see Bell playing, much better than Douglas and scapegoated far too often, Evans is the real issue in this team — Luke (@Iukemw) April 24, 2021

Why does Buckley never start games? He started a few awhile ago looked one of our better players and then gets dropped! — Ollie (@duffbear) April 24, 2021

Evans and Bell 😅 Mowbray has literally become deluded 💩 players who have had plenty of time to prove theirselves..Sick of his team selections, give Buckley and Dolan a run, ffs man — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) April 24, 2021

Bell hahahahahah — BrfcJms🥭 (@Brfc_Jms) April 24, 2021