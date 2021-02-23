Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Good team’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to record back-to-back wins tonight, as they prepare to take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Reds returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, defeating Blackburn by a goal to nil at the City Ground courtesy of Alex Mighten’s first-half strike.

Tonight marks the start of a busy week for the Reds, though, as they prepare to take on Rotherham before a trip to Derby on Friday night.

Hughton has opted to make three changes to the team that beat Blackburn on Saturday, with eye bound to be cast on the busy schedule ahead.

Gaetan Bong starts at left-back in place of Yuri Ribeiro, with Ryan Yates also coming in for James Garner who drops to the bench.

The weekend goalscorer, Alex Mighten, is also replaced by Luke Freeman, as Hughton looks to ring the changes in South Yorkshire.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news….


