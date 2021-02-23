‘Good team’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Nottingham Forest will be looking to record back-to-back wins tonight, as they prepare to take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Reds returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, defeating Blackburn by a goal to nil at the City Ground courtesy of Alex Mighten’s first-half strike.

Tonight marks the start of a busy week for the Reds, though, as they prepare to take on Rotherham before a trip to Derby on Friday night.

Hughton has opted to make three changes to the team that beat Blackburn on Saturday, with eye bound to be cast on the busy schedule ahead.

Gaetan Bong starts at left-back in place of Yuri Ribeiro, with Ryan Yates also coming in for James Garner who drops to the bench.

The weekend goalscorer, Alex Mighten, is also replaced by Luke Freeman, as Hughton looks to ring the changes in South Yorkshire.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news….

Seriously tho this game is hugely winnable and he’s dropped our current best player and for what the derby game on Friday that we could lose against a team in form at home 🤦🏻‍♂️ win this game and Friday isn’t bad to lose #nffc — Lee (@TrickyLMC) February 23, 2021

Yates for Garner…really hope he proves me wrong but that has disaster written all over it — PJB (@PearceWh97) February 23, 2021

Have we all forgotten about the game Friday? 2 day turn round using the good squad we have calm down! — Pete Campion (@peterecampion) February 23, 2021

Yates and Freeman over Garner and Mighten, really??? 😰

Okay, You’re the boss, COYR! 👊🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) February 23, 2021

Very responsible of hughton this team. since the announcements of lockdown easing yesterday it would be a shame to have people flouting rules after a first half Garner hat trick — Lou (@LouDC_) February 23, 2021

Worrall as captain is a good start but it doesn’t hide the fact that Freeman has been picked yet again #nffc — Jack Antony Mills (@JackAntonyMills) February 23, 2021

Dropping Garner for Yates? The blokes literally resurrected our midfield and he’s on the bench, he start on Friday… — Alex (@AO1865) February 23, 2021

Good team, Hughton said he has to rotate because of all the games. I hate Twitter especially when it comes to Forest at times.

Get behind the lads. Never understand the hate for Yates is it trendy?! 😂 you reds! #NFFC — Josh.P (@JoshPepper1) February 23, 2021

hes resting players believe it or not theres another game in 3 days — Marcus (@Iegality) February 23, 2021