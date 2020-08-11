‘Good stuff’ – These Leeds fans are pleased as club announces new arrival

Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of young player Charlie Allen as they continue to plan for the future as well as the present.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League for 2020/21, of course, and will be looking to add to their side ahead of that campaign.

However, they have always had one eye on the future and bringing through young players and we’ve seen nods to that in recent days.

Joe Gelhardt was confirmed as an arrival from Wigan at the start of the week, whilst Allen has now joined from Linfield:

📰 #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of Charlie Allen from Linfield on a three year deal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 11, 2020

It’s another exciting young signing for Whites fans to take a look at, and the feeling on social media towards the news has been positive.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said:

Some happy supporters, then, and though Allen won’t be likely playing in the first team any time soon, fans will still be watching his progress keenly.