‘Good start’, ‘Happy with this’ – These Blackpool fans react to confirmation of fresh agreement with 26-year-old

Blackpool have announced the permanent signing of left-back Reece James on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers.

James has spent the past two season with Doncaster, having previously played for the likes of Sunderland and Wigan, and made 80 appearances in all competitions for the club from the Keepmoat Stadium.

Now though, the 27-year-old is set to make the move to the Championship for next season, after it was confirmed on Tuesday that he has joined Blackpool, who will end their six-year exile from the second-tier next season following last month’s League One play-off final win over Lincoln.

The defender has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Seasiders – who have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months – effectively securing his future at Bloomfield Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of James’ arrival, plenty of Blackpool fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s new signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Great signing 🙂👍 Welcome to Blackpool Reece!!! Come on the Pool 🍊 — A Corsica Vince ❄️ (@ACorsicaVince) June 8, 2021

Great signing 🍊 — Niall (@TheNamesNiall) June 8, 2021

It can’t be right it’s a three year deal. — paul (@paul97566884) June 8, 2021

Happy with this but I hope this doesn’t mean Garbutt hasn’t signed a new contract 🤞 — Conor Wilkinson (@ConorWilkos) June 8, 2021

Good start x — Robbie Summers (@BFCsummers26) June 8, 2021

another left back — Reece (@reecehutcho) June 8, 2021

Me thinking it was the Chelsea RB for a second 🥲 — Zach Terras 🧡🧡🧡 (@TerrasZach) June 8, 2021