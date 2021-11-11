‘Good signing that’ – Initial Blackburn Rovers fan reaction to 2020 signing is proving correct

Back in 2020, when Tyrhys Dolan was signed by Blackburn, not much was known about the young talent.

Having never played a competitive minute after coming up through the ranks at Preston, the Lilywhites decided to let him go and he swapped over to a team not too far away from Deepdale in Rovers.

However, despite his lack of action and his tender age, the buzz was there for a signing that looked like he had the potential to become an important player for the side – and so far, they’ve been proven right.

When it was announced that he had officially become a Blackburn player, the fans quickly took to Twitter to express their happiness at pinching a local team’s talent – and even some PNE fans got involved to express their disdain at letting such a promising young player leave the club.

very happy we’ve got him, looked unreal every time i’ve watched him — Liam (@liam_gaskell102) July 1, 2020

Good signing that, lot of Preston fans wanted him to stay — Finlay🌶🇨🇱 (@FMcKennaBRFC) July 1, 2020

Watched him at Preston, he's are exciting talent — Oyalo Wycliffe (@Oyalo_W) July 1, 2020

I saw him play this season for Preston against us in that lancs senior Cup game and he looked really good for a young lad. Strange he's been released tho. — George Dobson (@George141414) July 1, 2020

Good luck to ya @TyrhysDolan10 ! Welcome to rovers! hope you can help the club turn around its form and hope you enjoy your time with us!!! We need all the help we can get – good luck fella ! — BenTheBossJackson (@BenTheBossJack2) July 1, 2020

Welcome to the blue and white army Tyrhys Dolan and ewood park 🔵⚪💪 — James beattie (@Trevmorris4) July 1, 2020

Gutted about this. Good luck though Tyrhys, rovers have nicked a quality player here — luke (@lukeGT98) July 1, 2020

When Dolan originally joined, there was a lot of hype surrounding him and his potential.

It was unclear when he would get much action for Blackburn and whether he would have to be given time to break into the team and prove himself at Ewood Park – but he’s made an instant impression.

After just over 14 lots of 90 minutes brought three goals and one assist last year, the 19-year-old has now been given more action in the starting eleven and has duly responded by bettering his tallies from the last campaign already.

In three extra starts (but less minutes) he already has the same amount of goals and more assists than in the 2020/21 season – and he’s still got plenty of time to keep proving himself.

To do so well in the second tier at such a young age is impressive work – and he’s certainly already proving that the initial response to his signing was justified. In fact, he may be doing even better than anybody ever imagined – much to the chagrin of Preston North End fans everywhere.