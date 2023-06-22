Carlton Palmer believes Conor Coady would be a good signing for Leicester City.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship has meant several of their key players are likely to be moved on.

Therefore, this summer, the club are likely going to need several reinforcements in all areas of the squad, but it could be argued that defence is a key area to address.

The Foxes are set to lose Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey this summer, as their contracts are set to expire at the club.

That means it would leave Enzo Maresca with only three senior centre-backs to choose from, so it is no surprise that a centre-back is being looked at.

What is the latest on Conor Coady’s future?

The 30-year-old has just finished a season-loan loan at Premier League side Everton, where he played a big part in the club retaining their Premier League status.

The Toffees reportedly had an option to make the deal into a permanent switch for £4.5 million, but it is believed that Sean Dyche has decided against triggering the deal.

That means the defender has returned to his parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers, but despite being an excellent servant for them over the years, the Premier League club are willing to listen to offers for Coady this summer.

Premier League new boys Sheffield United were the first side to register their interest in Coady, but while they are keen to sign the England man, his wages are reportedly an issue in the deal progressing.

Coady has previously admitted himself that he is in talks with his club about his long-term future, with him stating a decision would be expected soon.

It has now emerged from TEAMtalk, that Leicester are also keen on signing the defender and are exploring a possible deal.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Leicester City’s interest in Conor Coady

Here, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Leicester’s interest in Wolves defender Conor Coady.

Speaking to FLW, he said: “Leicester City have joined the race to sign Wolves centre-back Conor Coady. Sheffield United who are newly promoted to the Premier League are also thought to be interested, but his wages are proving to be a problem for them.

“Leicester City will be losing their central defenders of Soyuncu and Amartey on free transfers this summer. So, they see Coady as an experienced replacement who's been promoted out of the league before, it'd be a good signing at Championship level.”