Blackburn Rovers

‘Good side that’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Luton clash

7 mins ago

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to give their Championship play-off hopes a boost on Saturday afternoon, as they host Luton Town at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game unbeaten in their last three in the league, and could move to within three points of the top six with victory here.

Luton however, are unbeaten in their last three outings against today’s hosts, and despite suffering back to back defeats in league and cup, are still within touching distance of the top half of the Championship table.

Despite his side still struggling with a number of availability issues, Mowbray has named a side that shows just two changes from the one that beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium last time out.

Stewart Downing starts for the first time in the league this season, while Ben Brereton also returns to the starting XI, as Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport both miss out with injuries suffered at ‘Boro.

Meanwhile, Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans both return on the bench for Rovers, after several months out through injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their view on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


