‘Good side that’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Luton clash

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to give their Championship play-off hopes a boost on Saturday afternoon, as they host Luton Town at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game unbeaten in their last three in the league, and could move to within three points of the top six with victory here.

Luton however, are unbeaten in their last three outings against today’s hosts, and despite suffering back to back defeats in league and cup, are still within touching distance of the top half of the Championship table.

Despite his side still struggling with a number of availability issues, Mowbray has named a side that shows just two changes from the one that beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium last time out.

Stewart Downing starts for the first time in the league this season, while Ben Brereton also returns to the starting XI, as Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport both miss out with injuries suffered at ‘Boro.

Meanwhile, Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans both return on the bench for Rovers, after several months out through injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their view on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Good side that like the midfield combination playing different roles — Callum Atkins (@CallumAtkins1) January 30, 2021

Great to see big Ben back but dissapointed to see davenport dropped. Look at the strength of that bench though!! I hope Mowbray has come up with tactics to suit our shocking pitch.. good luck lads — adam hilling (@HillingAdam) January 30, 2021

Absolutely gutted for Davenport has been class! — Ryan (@Ryanwilliams27) January 30, 2021

40 Years! 40 Blooming years! We have not been the hatters in the league for far too long! But TODAY IS THE DAY! We are hitting a run of matches that could define not only our season but the Mowbray era! Get on the winning run and Mowbray’s boys could make all our dreams reality! — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) January 30, 2021

Tyler Magloire on the bench! Love to see it — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) January 30, 2021

Still think that is a good starting 11 even with those injuries — Jack H (@jck6) January 30, 2021

Like that team a lot!!!!! — Shaun Pendlebury (@chefshaunyboy1) January 30, 2021