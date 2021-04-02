Latest News
‘Good side’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore’s starting XI v Watford
Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick up much-needed points in their battle to survive in the Championship.
The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are six points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.
Darren Moore’s side beat Barnsley before the international break, and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they return to action on Good Friday.
But it won’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, as they prepare to take on high-flying Watford at Vicarage Road.
Can you score full marks on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday's midfielders?
The Hornets are currently sat second in the Championship table, and will be looking to pick up a win to strengthen their grip on the automatic promotion place.
Darren Moore has named his starting XI ahead of the game against Watford, with Joe Wildsmith starting between the posts, whilst Andre Green also starts for the Owls.
Here's how we line up at Vicarage Road this afternoon!
Starting XI: Wildsmith, Urhoghide, Hutchinson, Lees, Börner, Reach, Pelupessy, Bannan, Paterson, Windass, Rhodes
Subs: Jackson, Palmer, Penney, Shaw, Hunt, Brown, Green, Harris, Kachunga#WATSHW
— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 2, 2021
Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Moore’s latest team selection, with some left frustrated by Wildsmith’s inclusion.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
Wildsmith meh.
— Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) April 2, 2021
good side
— matt🦉 (@mattttswfc) April 2, 2021
No cleansheet for us.
— Richard……. (@Richard82158166) April 2, 2021
Was enjoying my Friday and then…..
— Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) April 2, 2021
wildsmith🥲🥲🥲
— kayleigh (@kxyIeighx) April 2, 2021
Interesting. Didn't think Palmer would start given the quick turnaround from Wednesday with Scotland.
Complete free hit today. https://t.co/rHNZvCQVYg
— Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) April 2, 2021
Paterson ugh
— GoBigOrGoHome (@1SportsGenius) April 2, 2021
Scenes if we get anything from this game
— Badger (@LouisAsher1) April 2, 2021
Good to see Green back
— Ben Fox (@Foxy1405) April 2, 2021
No westy rip
— Luke Pearson (@Lukepeo1886) April 2, 2021