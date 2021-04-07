‘Good’, ‘Rightly so!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Charlie Austin backlash

Many Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to the news that Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct by the FA.

Forest defeated QPR by three goals to one at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban and James Garner.

But shortly before Mighten’s opening goal right before half-time, Austin was involved in a controversial collision with Ryan Yates, which saw the striker seemingly stamp on the latter.

QPR quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 When were QPR founded? 1882 1883 1884 1885

The incident went unnoticed by officials at the time, but the FA have rewatched the footage and have decided to charge Austin with violent conduct.

43' – Looked quite naughty from Charlie Austin that. Tried to win a foul, nothing given, then dives into a challenge with Yates and may have left a slight stamp on him.#NFFC 0-0 #QPR — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) April 5, 2021

It remains to be seen what Austin’s punishment will be, but the striker has until tomorrow to respond the charge.

This won’t affect Forest’s season, of course, but it hasn’t stopped many fans from praising the FA’s decision and calling it ‘karma’.

Here’s what some of them had to say…

Good news. Was entirely deliberate and a shocker. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) April 7, 2021

Should’ve been a red at the time. What the linesman was doing I have no idea. — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) April 7, 2021

Are Charlie's boots ok? — the MFWIC (@_affidavit) April 7, 2021

Good! Stomping all over Yates but Stroud too incompetent to do anything about it. Not even shocked but glad Austin hasn’t got away with it. https://t.co/oIylsID1nv — Claire (@ClaireNffc_xo) April 7, 2021