Nottingham Forest

‘Good’, ‘Rightly so!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Charlie Austin backlash

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to the news that Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct by the FA.

Forest defeated QPR by three goals to one at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban and James Garner.

But shortly before Mighten’s opening goal right before half-time, Austin was involved in a controversial collision with Ryan Yates, which saw the striker seemingly stamp on the latter.

The incident went unnoticed by officials at the time, but the FA have rewatched the footage and have decided to charge Austin with violent conduct.

It remains to be seen what Austin’s punishment will be, but the striker has until tomorrow to respond the charge.

This won’t affect Forest’s season, of course, but it hasn’t stopped many fans from praising the FA’s decision and calling it ‘karma’.

Here’s what some of them had to say…


