‘Good riddance’, ‘Will be missed’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as midfielder’s departure is confirmed

Watford have recently announced that Roberto Pereyra has left the club to sign for Italian side Udinese on a permanent deal.

The midfielder made 115 appearances for the Hornets, and chipped in with 18 goals in a memorable few years for Pereyra.

But with Watford being relegated from the Premier League last season, it won’t have come as a surprise to see Pereyra attracting interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

Do you know which clubs these former Watford academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Which club does Theo Robinson player for now? Gillingham Bolton Wanderers Port Vale Southend United

The Hornets are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking this term.

Pereyra will rejoin Udinese for his second spell with the club, having made 104 appearances for them across a four-year spell earlier in his career.

Plenty of the Vicarage Road faithful took to social media to react to the news of Pereyra’s departure being confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Was class under Mazzarri and Javi, ridiculously talented and sadly he’ll be remembered by most for that miss at Wembley and downing tools for most of last season, like many. I liked him, appreciated him, rated him and thank him for his time with us. Some great moments he gave us. — Stuart Levy (@stu_levy1) September 28, 2020

Laughable. Thinks he's too good for the Championship but no European top flight team are interested in him (because he has zero passion or team commitment). Pozzos do a pathetic intra-Group transfer instead. Good riddance — Mr_Mark_088 (@Mr_Mark_088) September 28, 2020

as much as our fans got on his back last year, was absolute class especially under mazzari and javi, also a massive statement signing when little watford signed a champions league finalist, top player wish him all the best💛🖤 — Ben Smith (@bensmith_23) September 28, 2020

Ah was always going to happen. Gave us some good service and some not so good service, but was definitely important for a couple years. Wish him well — Jack (@jfwfc) September 28, 2020

Very talented player and on his day unplayable. Showed us fans how much progress we had made under the Pozzo's ownership. Trouble was these days where infrequent particularly the last couple of seasons. One of the players who didn't turn up last season — Trevor Higgs (@TrevorHiggs1) September 28, 2020

Goodbye. Please shut the door. You’ve milked us for the last 18 months and barely shown up. One of those I blame for relegation. — Pete (@unhippyman) September 28, 2020

Wont forget those goals against Leicester and Wolves in a hurry, thanks for the memories but felt like the right time for him to go. — Robin HD (@robin_sarge) September 28, 2020

Seemed a nice guy quality player on his day but his day was 1 in 20 He obviously wanted out ages ago so I’m not fussed he has left — Adam Lee Holloway (@HollowayAdam) September 28, 2020

One of the most talented players to pull on a Watford shirt on his day. Such a shame his work rate and consistency didn’t match his ability. Gracias, Maxi — Hamish🐝 (@RogersHamish) September 28, 2020

One of the most talented players to play in a Watford shirt imo. His work rate and attitude left a lot to be desired at times but he will be missed by many. Thanks Roberto🙌👏 — 🐐Wilmot🐐 (@WilmotWaffle) September 28, 2020