‘Good riddance’, ‘Will be missed’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as midfielder’s departure is confirmed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Watford have recently announced that Roberto Pereyra has left the club to sign for Italian side Udinese on a permanent deal. 

The midfielder made 115 appearances for the Hornets, and chipped in with 18 goals in a memorable few years for Pereyra.

But with Watford being relegated from the Premier League last season, it won’t have come as a surprise to see Pereyra attracting interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

The Hornets are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking this term.

Pereyra will rejoin Udinese for his second spell with the club, having made 104 appearances for them across a four-year spell earlier in his career.

Plenty of the Vicarage Road faithful took to social media to react to the news of Pereyra’s departure being confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


