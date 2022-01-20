‘Good riddance’, ‘Praise the lord’ – Many Colchester United fans react to recent announcement

Many Colchester United fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer have been sacked from their positions at the club.

This follows a poor run of form in Sky Bet League Two for the Essex club, resulting in them slipping down to 22nd place at the time of writing.

It has now been decided that a change in the dugout was needed, with Wayne Brown taking over as a temporary option for the time being as head coach at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Colchester United faithful to react to the news of the double departure, with many taking to social media to air their views on the decision that was made by the club yesterday evening.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mullins and Dyer were sacked.

humes and de souza next — Elliot 🇭🇳 (@elliot_1937) January 19, 2022

All those moaning about Wayne Brown, who else could it be in the short term? No chance of magically producing a start manner/coach in such a few hours! Get a grip. 👍 — Phil Unwin (@philunwin) January 19, 2022

Wayne Brown is an 'Interim' coach. Had to be him really until they appoint full time. At least wait until the next permanent manager before moaning. I know there have been lots of internal appointments, but let's not forget that Mullins wasn't one of them. — Scott Wollington (@sw7179) January 19, 2022

No respect for him at all. Lost it all when on numerous occasions he didn’t have the courage to clap the travelling fans who have spent their hard earned money watching the team. Time for one of ball or Brown to replace him then. Nothing will change under this regime COWLING OUT! — jack ladbrook🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jladbrook6) January 19, 2022

correct decision, best of luck to hayden and alex, never wish horrid times on anyone ! and fair play to robbie for making the right decision for once, and i agree everyone needs to get behind wayne brown until someone is appointed (hopefully with experience) — brad (@_bradmorris_) January 19, 2022

Praise the lord! 🔵⚪🔵⚪😁 — Anthony Clachan (@Clachan1GK) January 19, 2022

Bye 👋 — malachi (@malachi21328432) January 19, 2022

A ray of hope. Well done Robbie for making the right decision. The next one is possibly the most important he will ever make #colu — Jason Butcher (@butcherleboy) January 19, 2022

Good riddance but doesn’t change anything #cowlingout — adamwalker cufc (@adamwalkercufc) January 19, 2022

Feel sorry for them. Should've worked out better then this. — James V (@Jvsvangosearle) January 19, 2022