Bolton Wanderers

‘Good riddance’, ‘Poor by the club’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to shock player departure

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that Antoni Sarcevic has departed the club and linked up with non-league Stockport County with immediate effect. 

Sarcevic has been with the Trotters since the summer of 2020 and has made 52 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals. He helped Ian Evatt’s side to promotion last season in League Two and has made 14 appearances so far this term.

However, reports from the Daily Mail are suggesting that the 29-year-old has clashed with Evatt in wake of the Bolton boss leaving Sarcevic out of his starting line-up at Plymouth Argyle in the week. They claim that has, ultimately, led to his exit.

Sarcevic could debut for Stockport this weekend against Notts County, having signed up for two years with the National League side.

At Bolton, meanwhile, there’s been a sea of reaction to the news that their captain is on the move.

Some want an explanation from the club, whilst others are pleased to see the back of Sarcevic is the rumours are true. We dive into that reaction here:


