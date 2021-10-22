‘Good riddance’, ‘Poor by the club’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to shock player departure

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that Antoni Sarcevic has departed the club and linked up with non-league Stockport County with immediate effect.

Sarcevic has been with the Trotters since the summer of 2020 and has made 52 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals. He helped Ian Evatt’s side to promotion last season in League Two and has made 14 appearances so far this term.

However, reports from the Daily Mail are suggesting that the 29-year-old has clashed with Evatt in wake of the Bolton boss leaving Sarcevic out of his starting line-up at Plymouth Argyle in the week. They claim that has, ultimately, led to his exit.

Sarcevic could debut for Stockport this weekend against Notts County, having signed up for two years with the National League side.

At Bolton, meanwhile, there’s been a sea of reaction to the news that their captain is on the move.

Some want an explanation from the club, whilst others are pleased to see the back of Sarcevic is the rumours are true. We dive into that reaction here:

Good riddance, someone who can’t handle being dropped for one game isn’t bigger than the club — Ash Coyne (@Ashcoynebwfc) October 22, 2021

Bothering with an explanation to address rumours or not? — Matty Turner (@MattyTurner92) October 22, 2021

Surely if they terminated his contract by mutual consent, he could have signed for a league club ?? — Richard Doxsey (@richarddoxsey) October 22, 2021

Do you's care to elaborate? If it's an argument with the manager then say it, if so enjoy non league Sarce, nobody is undroppable. Was decent last season and the start of this season but don't mind this stance from Evatt showing the lads who's the boss. — Lee Harrison (@theleeharrison) October 22, 2021

Good riddance — Josh (@JoshHeys12) October 22, 2021

Poor by the club not giving a reason a why! — KJames (@KJames71101817) October 22, 2021