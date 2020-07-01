Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to key figure’s departure

Sunderland have announced that academy manager Paul Reid has left the club with immediate effect. 

Sunderland’s academy teams have struggled in recent years, but Reid has been able to help retain their Category One status which is a positive for the club.

But Sunderland’s Under-23s side didn’t win a single league match in the 2019/20 campaign, which doesn’t make for good reading at all.

The club’s senior side have struggled in recent years as well, with the Black Cats missing out on a chance to win promotion via the play-offs, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters were quick to respond to this announcement as they issued their thoughts on Reid’s departure from the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


