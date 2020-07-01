‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to key figure’s departure

Sunderland have announced that academy manager Paul Reid has left the club with immediate effect.

Sunderland’s academy teams have struggled in recent years, but Reid has been able to help retain their Category One status which is a positive for the club.

But Sunderland’s Under-23s side didn’t win a single league match in the 2019/20 campaign, which doesn’t make for good reading at all.

The club’s senior side have struggled in recent years as well, with the Black Cats missing out on a chance to win promotion via the play-offs, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters were quick to respond to this announcement as they issued their thoughts on Reid’s departure from the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Good riddance. Should never have been appointed. He’s been out of his depth since his first day. Disgraceful what’s happened to our academy and club with job for the boys appointments #SAFC #Donaldout — Matthew (@MJacko1989) June 30, 2020

Finally some good news 🙌🏻 Best of luck to Paul in the future but he wasn’t the right fit for our club. — Paul Widger (@widger123) June 30, 2020

The U23’s and U18’s didn’t win a single game for a year under him 😂 — Adam (@AdamFulwell_) June 30, 2020

Best news since the appointment of Big Sam — Kingy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Kingy78_) June 30, 2020

Watch the academy get closed man state of our club — Pazza (@dylanrparry) June 30, 2020

Thanking him for absolutely ruining our academy, what's his record again?? — TWANGMACKEM8258™️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇦 (@twangmackem) June 30, 2020

Did he actually do anything? Good riddance. — kyle (@kylemurg) June 30, 2020

First bit of good news we’ve had in ages, just the other 4 clowns to go too — Adam (@Adam_Safc37) June 30, 2020

Finally good news from the club. What a waste of space that bloke has been. Academy ran into the ground — Scott (@76skelly) June 30, 2020

I could of won more games being the academy manager — Lewis🔴⚪ (@ilsonquinny03) June 30, 2020