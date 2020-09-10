Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Good riddance' – Plenty of Stoke City fans are delighted as midfielder's departure is confirmed

2 mins ago

Stoke City have announced that Peter Etebo has left the club to join Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal. 

Etebeo spent the second-half of last year’s campaign on loan with Spanish side Getafe, and made 11 appearances in his time with the club before returning to Stoke.

Michael O’Neill has previously revealed in 2019 that Etebo’s training levels weren’t at the required standard, which resulted in him struggling for consistent game time in the Stoke squad.

The Potters finished 15th in the Championship table last term, and will be eager to get off to a positive start in this year’s league campaign.

Stoke take on Millwall in their first match of the 2020/21 season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Michael O’Neill’s men.

Plenty of Stoke City supporters took to social media to react to the news that Etebo had left the club on a temporary basis ahead of the new season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


