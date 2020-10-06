‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are delighted as player departure is confirmed

Reading have recently announced that Marc McNulty has left the club to join Scottish side Dundee United on loan for the 2020/21 season.

The Scotsman has struggled for regular game time with the Royals, and will be looking to make a good impression out on loan in this year’s campaign.

McNulty has made just four league starts in total for the Berkshire-based side, since arriving from Coventry City in the summer of 2018.

The forward spent last season on loan with both Sunderland and Hibernian, and it appears as though he made a good impression with the latter.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic already has a number of stronger options to lead the line in his squad this season, with the likes of Lucas Joao and George Puscas being just some of the strikers ahead of McNulty in the pecking order at the Madejski Stadium.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to react to the news that McNulty had left the club on a temporary basis once again.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Best transfer news yet — Callum Crone (@CallumCrone) October 5, 2020

Nice — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) October 5, 2020

Shame no money for him again — Arthur Withers (@ACW52) October 5, 2020

Bet he won’t last the season — Nick S (@dr_stifler) October 5, 2020

We couldnt even sell him! Just give him away pleaaaase — Stevensawers (@Stevensawers1) October 5, 2020

Never has quite worked out with us, hopefully he can kick on back in Scotland💙 good luck 🙌 #Readingfc https://t.co/uWws2TislW — The Reading Review (@reading_review) October 5, 2020

This window is getting better and better https://t.co/KVT67suThP — Joey (@Jaabui) October 5, 2020