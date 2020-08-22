‘Too many questionable decisions’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react as club figure opts for Championship switch

Millwall’s Head of Recruitment, Alex Aldridge, has today left the club to take up a similar role with Championship rivals Stoke City.

The Lions’ Head of Recruitment has opted for a move to fellow Championship outfit – and one of Millwall boss Gary Rowett’s former clubs – in Stoke City.

Michael O’Neill’s side look to be planning a summer revolution with their sights set on a top-six finish in the coming season, and they’ve again added to their ranks with the capture of Aldridge.

As for Millwall, they had a prosperous first season under Rowett and going into the 2020/21 campaign – his first full one in charge – hopes are high.

But they’ll be doing it without Aldridge, and the news this morning has brought about a wide response for the Lions fans. They took to Twitter to have their say on the news this morning, and here’s some of the best responses:

Good riddance — Mike Hunt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇭🦁 (@ThaiLion19) August 22, 2020

I think most people's issue with Alex is that he went from writing about Millwall on Vital to SLP/Newsatden to suddenly being given a job of real importance at the club with little to no actual experience. That being said thanks for his hard work but I'm not sad to see him go — Karl (@Karl38839627) August 22, 2020

Always wondered how he went from a Journalist at the SLP to head of recruitment! — JMP 🇬🇧 (@BIGrsJ) August 22, 2020

"Millwall journalist leaves for Stoke" 🤣 Seriously though, if Molumby ends up at Stoke, I'll be fuming! https://t.co/9SuaAy4wiX — Chris Biggs (@Biggsy1980) August 22, 2020

Still think this was the maddest thing I ever saw when he was originally appointed. Hopefully we can hire a proper HoR with a more interesting strategy https://t.co/lXxB9wetF1 — dan (@danbr___) August 22, 2020

Thanks for the service but this isn’t a big blow, too many questionable decisions. https://t.co/HLU7deM1Wj — Down To The Den (@downtotheden) August 22, 2020

Unexpected news – I haven’t met Alex for a while now, since he set up the ‘News at Den’ website in fact, but I wish him well in his new position at Stoke

Aldo is a big Millwall fan & his challenge I feel will be working for someone else.I don’t think we have heard the last of him https://t.co/QW1XB4ThN1 — Achtung! Millwall Podcast (@AchtungMillwall) August 22, 2020