Millwall

‘Too many questionable decisions’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react as club figure opts for Championship switch

Published

55 mins ago

on

Millwall’s Head of Recruitment, Alex Aldridge, has today left the club to take up a similar role with Championship rivals Stoke City.

The Lions’ Head of Recruitment has opted for a move to fellow Championship outfit – and one of Millwall boss Gary Rowett’s former clubs – in Stoke City.

Michael O’Neill’s side look to be planning a summer revolution with their sights set on a top-six finish in the coming season, and they’ve again added to their ranks with the capture of Aldridge.

As for Millwall, they had a prosperous first season under Rowett and going into the 2020/21 campaign – his first full one in charge – hopes are high.

But they’ll be doing it without Aldridge, and the news this morning has brought about a wide response for the Lions fans. They took to Twitter to have their say on the news this morning, and here’s some of the best responses:


