‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to player’s exit

Tom Huddlestone has recently bid farewell to Derby County upon the expiry of his contract at Pride Park.

It has been a difficult campaign for Huddlestone, who has found game time hard to come by under Phillip Cocu this season having encountered frustrating injury problems.

The experienced midfielder has made only 11 appearances in the Championship this season, 12 in all competitions, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of action for over three months over the course of the season.

Do these 11 celebrities support Derby County?

1 of 11 Actor Robert Lindsay is Derby fan. True False

The 33-year-old has made over 90 appearances for Derby in his second spell in the East Midlands, however his time at Pride Park has now come to an end.

Huddlestone has sent a message to Derby fans, and as per Ryan Conway of The Athletic, the club have failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the player.

Huddlestone will continue to train with the Rams until he finds a new club, though, with two Championship sides reportedly after his signature already.

Cocu admires Huddlestone’s experience and knowledge, which will have been undoubtedly beneficial for the club’s youngsters this year.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to his departure…

Fair. Hes not got the legs anymore and definitely not for our system — Blaine (@B_Molly_) June 30, 2020

Feel the emergence of Bird and Rooney’s arrival, alongside his unfortunate injury have left him as a non essential player — Vaughan Richards (@Vaughanyboy) June 30, 2020

Fair dos, doubt he'd play much for us. Getting Martin is more important, need strikers! — paul starkey (@lunar_werewolf) June 30, 2020

Good riddance. Never understood the hype. Seen milk turn quicker. As for his passing, for every good pass, he gave away or wasted a load more. Imagine the club has saved a tidy figure on his wage too. Shut the door on the way out, Tom. — 🄳🄰🄽 🅆🄰🄻🄻🅂 (@Dan_Walls_) June 30, 2020

Millwall I guess but not sure on the other one — Lewis (@LewisJubb) June 30, 2020

Good servant. Martin is priority. — Carl Betteridge (@Nobby0101) June 30, 2020

Great range of passing….never been the quickest but he's got even less pace these days. He's no longer a 90 minute man and probably no longer a name to be first on the team sheet but he's a Rolls! Im sure he was on a decent wedge too. Time to move on, wishing him all the best. — Ramraid_Against_The_Machine (@mark_orlow) June 30, 2020

Stupidity. He can do a job as a back up CB to Davies for the rest of the season. I guess we'll have to hope Cashin can step up if we have any injuries at the back — Dale Village (@dalevillage18) July 1, 2020

Time he left. Been great for us but he is limited. Cocu system doesn't suit for me — Rob Sellers (@RobSellers8) June 30, 2020

Shame, his distribution can be invaluable. Legs waning… I had wondered if he could revert back to a ball playing centre half, in the middle of a 3. — George Selby (@selb_mcc) June 30, 2020

The best outcome love big Tom but I shudder to think what were paying him every week — David potter (@roslistonrams) July 1, 2020