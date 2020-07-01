Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to player’s exit

4 mins ago

Tom Huddlestone has recently bid farewell to Derby County upon the expiry of his contract at Pride Park.

It has been a difficult campaign for Huddlestone, who has found game time hard to come by under Phillip Cocu this season having encountered frustrating injury problems.

The experienced midfielder has made only 11 appearances in the Championship this season, 12 in all competitions, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of action for over three months over the course of the season.

The 33-year-old has made over 90 appearances for Derby in his second spell in the East Midlands, however his time at Pride Park has now come to an end.

Huddlestone has sent a message to Derby fans, and as per Ryan Conway of The Athletic, the club have failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the player.

Huddlestone will continue to train with the Rams until he finds a new club, though, with two Championship sides reportedly after his signature already.

Cocu admires Huddlestone’s experience and knowledge, which will have been undoubtedly beneficial for the club’s youngsters this year.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to his departure…


