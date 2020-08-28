‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Derby County have confirmed that Mason Bennett has left the club on a permanent basis to join fellow Championship side Millwall.

Bennett spent the second-half of last year’s league campaign on loan with Garry Rowett’s side, and he’ll be hoping he can hit the ground running with the Lions ahead of the new season.

The forward came through the academy ranks with Derby, and remains the club’s youngest ever player, when he made his debut for the Rams at the age of 15.

But he struggled to nail down a regular spot in the first-team which resulted in him being sent out on loan to find much-needed game time in senior football.

He has seemingly made a good impression on Millwall, and will be keen to build on some strong performances for the club when they get their 2020/21 league campaign under way.

Plenty of Derby County supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on Bennett’s permanent departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Provided some great moments to all DCFC fans. Sour ending but best of luck to him. Will always be one of our own. — NicholasSmith (@NickSmith2018) August 28, 2020

always remember that brilliant 3 goal season — Tom (@dcfcTomm) August 28, 2020

Right time to move on. Let himself down this season, don't think there was ever any way back for him. — Gary M (@garym_78) August 28, 2020

The right move for both parties we needed to move him on another of the wage bill 👍🏻⚽️🐏 — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) August 28, 2020

Shame he could never really make it here — Jake (@robertswjake) August 28, 2020

YESSSS — Sam Dooley (@d00l3yy) August 28, 2020

Never quite lived up to his potential — Kato (@pbennett74) August 28, 2020

We actually got a fee for him? — Harland Sanders (@Walsall_Ram) August 28, 2020

Can’t wait for him to bag against us — Joss Morgan (@Joss16pmorj) August 28, 2020

Brilliant news — James Wright (@jwright_1992) August 28, 2020

Good riddance — Sean Hopkins (@SeanHopkins87) August 28, 2020