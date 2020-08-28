Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Derby County have confirmed that Mason Bennett has left the club on a permanent basis to join fellow Championship side Millwall. 

Bennett spent the second-half of last year’s league campaign on loan with Garry Rowett’s side, and he’ll be hoping he can hit the ground running with the Lions ahead of the new season.

The forward came through the academy ranks with Derby, and remains the club’s youngest ever player, when he made his debut for the Rams at the age of 15.

But he struggled to nail down a regular spot in the first-team which resulted in him being sent out on loan to find much-needed game time in senior football.

He has seemingly made a good impression on Millwall, and will be keen to build on some strong performances for the club when they get their 2020/21 league campaign under way.

Plenty of Derby County supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on Bennett’s permanent departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


