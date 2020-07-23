Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as player completes St. Andrew’s exit

Published

9 mins ago

on

Alvaro Gimenez has completed a permanent move away from Birmingham City, with the striker joining Cadiz following a loan spell in Spain.

Gimenez arrived at St. Andrew’s on a three-year deal from Almeria in the summer, as Blues looked to add more firepower to their squad following the departure of Che Adams to Southampton.

Gimenez had scored 20 goals in 39 games for Almeria in 2018/19, but his time at St. Andrew’s failed to go to plan as the Spaniard failed to set the world alight.

The 29-year-old started only 12 games in the Championship, scoring only three goals in a total of 25 appearances for Blues, leading to his temporary departure in January.

Gimenez returned to Spain to join Cadiz on loan until the end of the season, with the Spanish second division side holding an option to make that move permanent at the end of the campaign.

And now, after scoring one goal in 13 appearances to help Cadiz win promotion to La Liga, the Spanish outfit have confirmed that they have signed Gimenez on a permanent basis.

Reports have claimed that Blues, who signed Gimenez for around €1.5m in the summer, have made a €1m profit on the striker after a dismal time in the West Midlands.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to his departure…


