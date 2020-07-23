‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as player completes St. Andrew’s exit

Alvaro Gimenez has completed a permanent move away from Birmingham City, with the striker joining Cadiz following a loan spell in Spain.

Gimenez arrived at St. Andrew’s on a three-year deal from Almeria in the summer, as Blues looked to add more firepower to their squad following the departure of Che Adams to Southampton.

Gimenez had scored 20 goals in 39 games for Almeria in 2018/19, but his time at St. Andrew’s failed to go to plan as the Spaniard failed to set the world alight.

Do these 11 celebrities support Birmingham City or not?

1 of 11 Jasper Carrott? Yes No

The 29-year-old started only 12 games in the Championship, scoring only three goals in a total of 25 appearances for Blues, leading to his temporary departure in January.

Gimenez returned to Spain to join Cadiz on loan until the end of the season, with the Spanish second division side holding an option to make that move permanent at the end of the campaign.

And now, after scoring one goal in 13 appearances to help Cadiz win promotion to La Liga, the Spanish outfit have confirmed that they have signed Gimenez on a permanent basis.

Reports have claimed that Blues, who signed Gimenez for around €1.5m in the summer, have made a €1m profit on the striker after a dismal time in the West Midlands.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to his departure…

You kidding?, part of Dongs failed cheapo Spanish project, nice bloke who tried his best but just not good enough for the championship – like most of the squad, owners, manager and so called coaching staff – all second rate who need to be gone — little si (@pixieking68) July 22, 2020

Really nice guy but his play style is the exact same as Jukey and Jukey is better at it. — Sean_The_Blue🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪⚽ (@SeanDaBlue) July 22, 2020

Great to see Blues make profit, I think he could of improved further and toughened up but clearly not settled. Best of luck to him. — Robert Boland (@RobertBoland14) July 22, 2020

So underwhelming. A really poor signing, lucky to turn a profit on him — PragmaticBluenose (@Pragmatic_Blues) July 22, 2020

Forgot we had him and thought he was long gone… — T (@t_caffrey) July 22, 2020

No. But good luck to him. Always tried but just not what we needed. — Happy New Year Mocha Joe. (@Manterik) July 22, 2020

Wasn’t he furloughed? — Steve Timms (@SteveTimms) July 22, 2020

Great business profit — Mark Wells (@Wellsey1401) July 22, 2020

Good riddance — Freddie74 (@Freddie744) July 22, 2020

Who? — Gary Stevens (@gazstevens63) July 22, 2020