‘Good riddance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer news

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Lyle Taylor is set to leave the club on loan imminently.

The striker has largely cut a frustrated figure ever since he signed for the Reds as a free agent a few years ago and now appears set to move to a club where he will play a lot more regularly.

Having fallen behind the likes of Lewis Grabban and Keinan Davis in the pecking order at the City Ground, a temporary move is viewed as the best option for the experienced frontman in order to provide him with the playing time he craves.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the City Ground faithful to react to the news, with many taking to social media to air their views on the situation after Steve Cooper made it public knowledge yesterday night.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

I like Lyle Taylor, so I hope he gets some solid game time elsewhere. Not quite done it for us, best for everyone. — Lewis (20/22) (@Lewis_Bickley) January 26, 2022

Great news from a financial point as he’s on big money. I wish him well. It just hasn’t worked out for him at Forest. As long as it’s not Derby 🤣 — Phil Tomlinson (@Tommotowers) January 25, 2022

I was excited when he arrived, mate from Charlton said he was just penalties and moaning…good luck to him though — Luke (@lukedavy4444) January 25, 2022

Only a loan🙄 — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) January 25, 2022

Unless we bringing in another striker leaves us a bit short up front .. — Golfking2022 (@golfking2022) January 25, 2022

Good riddance 🤡 — TheMaskedebater (@Maskedebator21) January 26, 2022

Millwall? — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) January 25, 2022