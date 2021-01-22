Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good riddance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player heads for exit door

Nottingham Forest midfielder Zach Clough is on the brink of signing for Wigan Athletic, sources have told Football League World.

This week, Football League World’s George Harbey reported that Clough is a player of interest to the Latics.

Wigan have already completed the signing of Tendayi Darikwa this month, and now look set to add Clough to their squad.

Football League World have been told that a deal is all but complete, and Clough could be eligible to make his debut at the weekend.

Clough hasn’t featured for Forest since the 27th of January 2018, failing to make a single appearance under Martin O’Neill and Sabri Lamouchi.

He has been nowhere to be seen under Chris Hughton this season, and has flattered to deceive in loan spells with Bolton and Rochdale previously.

It was always going to be important to get players off the wage bill this month, and fans have reacted to Clough’s long-awaited, imminent departure…


