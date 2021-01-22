‘Good riddance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player heads for exit door

Nottingham Forest midfielder Zach Clough is on the brink of signing for Wigan Athletic, sources have told Football League World.

This week, Football League World’s George Harbey reported that Clough is a player of interest to the Latics.

Wigan have already completed the signing of Tendayi Darikwa this month, and now look set to add Clough to their squad.

Football League World have been told that a deal is all but complete, and Clough could be eligible to make his debut at the weekend.

Clough hasn’t featured for Forest since the 27th of January 2018, failing to make a single appearance under Martin O’Neill and Sabri Lamouchi.

He has been nowhere to be seen under Chris Hughton this season, and has flattered to deceive in loan spells with Bolton and Rochdale previously.

It was always going to be important to get players off the wage bill this month, and fans have reacted to Clough’s long-awaited, imminent departure…

Not sure why it didn’t work out for him here. And he’s been criticised for not wanting to leave and just take his salary. But to be fair to him, the club offered him a contract. Good luck to him. — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) January 22, 2021

Absolutely pointless signing for Wigan, i dont understand this one AT ALL! — Jake cabeza (@CabezaJake) January 22, 2021

Great news !! … feels like the relief after a long constipation 😁 — Tom Phillips (@tomphillips1980) January 21, 2021

Go and enjoy your football again closer to home Zach 😃 — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) January 21, 2021

Shame it’s not happened for him. A Clough in a Forest shirt is a good thing. But perhaps the reason we signed him. — Jason Swann (@No1Swann) January 21, 2021

Good riddans — James Cummings (@oltight) January 21, 2021

Shame & wasted years of his career. Hopefully it works out for him — Nick (@NJL82) January 21, 2021