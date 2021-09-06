Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good riddance, ‘Get in’ – These Huddersfield fans react as player seals exit

Huddersfield Town fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts over the announcement that the club has reached an agreement with Isaac Mbenza to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The player had not performed to the levels expected from him throughout his time at the club, particularly when you look at the money spent on him, and he now leaves looking to find a new challenge having reached a settlement with the Terriers.

Certainly, Town fans have overwhelmingly supported this move – though many are wondering why the club decided to take the decision to extend his stay there for this season back in the summer, with it clear they’ve felt they couldn’t sell him on based off of this call.

That will need looking at, but for now this is what fans have had to say about the news:

Mbenza moves on then, and we’ll have to see where he ends up next.

