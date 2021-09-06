‘Good riddance, ‘Get in’ – These Huddersfield fans react as player seals exit

Huddersfield Town fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts over the announcement that the club has reached an agreement with Isaac Mbenza to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The player had not performed to the levels expected from him throughout his time at the club, particularly when you look at the money spent on him, and he now leaves looking to find a new challenge having reached a settlement with the Terriers.

Certainly, Town fans have overwhelmingly supported this move – though many are wondering why the club decided to take the decision to extend his stay there for this season back in the summer, with it clear they’ve felt they couldn’t sell him on based off of this call.

That will need looking at, but for now this is what fans have had to say about the news:

Last bad egg bought from the premier league era for me, ability was there at times but had a pea heart and a stinking attitude, bad business paying £12million and not triggering an extension and getting any fee at all, but good riddance lad #HTAFC https://t.co/F8ErCdmUwh — David Asquith (@davashasq) September 6, 2021

How much did we spend on Mbenza and Diakhaby? Both left and we received £0 for both combined. Absolutely terrible recruitment https://t.co/pIb5RVNAdi — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@arran_n) September 6, 2021

So we renewed to sell, paid his wages and couldn’t sell, so agreed a settlement to terminate his contract #htafc https://t.co/jWq8IZ1qmR pic.twitter.com/Hmn9j1KhZ6 — No place like Holmes (@htafc_Holmes) September 6, 2021

👋 Mbenza departs

Isaac Mbenza and Huddersfield today came to an agreement to terminate his contract #HTAFC | #TheTerriersTalk https://t.co/vWJEgZCome — THE TERRIERS TALK (@TheTerriersTalk) September 6, 2021

Also, whoever decided to extend his contract by a year to sell him off, only to release him and pay him off a few months later, is an absolute genius. #htafc https://t.co/ExdYw752RO — Rob (@RobManning135) September 6, 2021

Unpopular opinion but thought he did well upon his return last season, but obviously that didn't last. Who knows what's gone on in the background, but hope he can get his career back on track elsewhere as he clearly has some talent. #htafc https://t.co/YHLy1uSVgp — Jamie Denton (@jmdenton) September 6, 2021

Second, maybe third, biggest waste of money ever https://t.co/2y4xpMAaPp — Angry Berry (@Berrrrrrrrry) September 6, 2021

Mbenza moves on then, and we’ll have to see where he ends up next.

