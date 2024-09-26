Carlton Palmer has urged Cardiff City to appoint former Wales manager Rob Page as the successor to Erol Bulut, and has backed the 50-year-old to be a success if given the opportunity.

The Bluebirds are on the hunt for a new boss after sacking the Turk earlier this week, with the Welsh side failing to win any of their opening six matches of the season.

City have just one point to their name so far - with a 1-1 draw against Welsh rivals Swansea City all they have to show for their efforts - which led to the club’s hierarchy feeling the need to change the man in the dugout.

And with Page’s name cropping up as one of the contenders to fill the role at the Championship outfit, Palmer has backed the former Northampton Town boss to thrive if he is given the job.

Rob Page backed for Cardiff City success if appointed by the Bluebirds

Page currently finds himself out of work after being relieved by the Wales national team earlier this year, with the country failing to qualify for the summer’s European Championships.

After steering The Dragons to their first World Cup in over 60 years in 2022, the 50-year-old had struggled for success since, with the loss of a number of top names, including Gareth Bale, hampering his progress in the top job.

As a result, Page - who has previously managed Northampton and Port Vale in the Football League - is back on the hunt for work, with HITC claiming he was among those being considered for the post in the Welsh capital earlier this week.

Palmer believes his arrival could benefit the Bluebirds, who need to turn things around soon to avoid having a relegation battle on their hands in the season ahead.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man said: “Cardiff City are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Erol Bulut on Monday after 15 months in charge. It has been a really dismal start to the season for Cardiff City.

“One of the names that is cropping up as a potential new head coach is 50-year-old Rob Page, who has been out of work since leaving his role as Wales manager back in the summer.

Cardiff City 2024/25 Championship record - as of 24th September 2024 Date Opposition Result 10/08/24 Sunderland (H) Lost 2-0 17/08/24 Burnley (A) Lost 5-0 25/08/24 Swansea City (A) Drew 1-1 31/08/24 Middlesbrough (H) Lost 2-0 14/09/24 Derby County (A) Lost 1-0 21/09/24 Leeds United (H) Lost 2-0

“He took charge of the Welsh national side back in November 2020, Page guided his country to the World Cup in 2022 which was a magnificent achievement.

“However, they were eliminated in the group stages and failed to qualify for this summer’s European Championships. He has also been relegated from the Nations League, which prompted his sacking in June.

“Page’s previous managerial experience at club level saw him take charge of Port Vale and Northampton Town between 2014 and 2017.

“I think Rob Page has done a magnificent job for Wales, especially getting them to the World Cup in 2022.

“There will be a number of good candidates, but Rob Page is a footballing man, he is a genuine guy, he works really hard.

“He hasn’t worked in league football for a while, so that might go against him, but you have to give people an opportunity.”

Carlton Palmer believes Rob Page can succeed at Cardiff City

Page is not the only name linked with the vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium of late, with former Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher also said to be in the running, following his axing at the Potteries earlier this month.

But with his previous experience on the biggest stage, Palmer believes Page is the man to take the Bluebirds forward, with his results on the international stage not always coming down to his dealings as a manager.

The Welshman managed just 15 wins from his 45 matches in charge of the national side, but with a different set of players at his disposal, Palmer believes he could thrive upon his return to the domestic game.

Palmer continued: “I think with what Rob Page did with Wales, he will get another job in football, there is no doubt about that, he is a good footballing man who knows about the game.

"The Wales job is always a difficult job because of the players at your disposal, it is not the same of a national manager of England, you get a few injuries, you lose a player like Gareth Bale - who is genuinely world class - and it becomes a very difficult job.

:So Page should be commended for the job he did with Wales, and should be given the opportunity, I think this would be a good potential appointment.”