‘Good pedigree’ – Carlton Palmer gives seal of approval to Sheffield Wednesday arrival

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has expressed delight at the addition of Jaden Brown to Darren Moore’s squad, in an interview with The Transfer Tavern.

22-year-old Brown was released by Championship side Huddersfield Town this summer after only playing a sporadic role for the Terriers in the past two seasons since joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

In these two years at the John Smith’s Stadium, he made just 28 Championship appearances and found himself behind vice-captain Harry Toffolo in the pecking order.

And with Josh Ruffels joining the club on a free transfer last month to provide competition to Toffolo, there was little prospect of the Championship side changing their mind and opting to keep the 22-year-old at the club.

However, their loss was Wednesday’s gain who had already seen Matt Penney leave the club this summer on the expiration of his deal at Hillsborough and join League One rivals Ipswich Town.

And after being given the all-clear by the EFL to make signings after submitting their accounts and resolving their wage situation from over the summer, the Owls moved quickly to secure a replacement for the 23-year-old, recruiting Brown for the upcoming season.

Former Wednesday midfielder Palmer is one person who’s delighted with this signing and in an interview with The Transfer Tavern, said: “It fits the criteria, doesn’t it? We all know Sheffield Wednesday are struggling with finances, so it fits the criteria. He’s got good pedigree.

“He came through the ranks at Spurs, he’s played more than 20 games in the Championship. He can play at left-back, centre-back, so it fits the criteria.”

The Verdict:

Considering he was at Tottenham Hotspur for a number of years and has made quite a few appearances in the Championship, this could be a shrewd signing for the Owls who will be looking for quite a few players to join them for the upcoming season with their lack of squad depth.

Because of this, they need to be as wise as possible with the money they do have and bringing in a cheap arrival like this will help to mitigate the effects of Matt Penney’s departure and allow Moore’s side to improve other areas.

Brown will also have a major point to prove after not being given a full chance to shine in the Championship and will be hungry to compete in the second tier again.

This can only work in Sheffield Wednesday’s favour – because they need hungry players to drive them to where they want to be in League One next year – especially with how competitive the third tier is shaping up to be.

With Brown and Jack Hunt replacing Penney and Moses Odubajo at full-back, they will be hoping this is a sign of things to come in terms of transfers over the next month.