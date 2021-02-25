‘Good opportunity’, ‘Make sure he doesn’t leave’ – These Reading fans react as player update confirmed

Reading have announced that young forward Nahum Melvin-Lambert has signed his first professional contract with the club, whilst he has also been loaned out to St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland.

Young Royals striker Nahum Melvin-Lambert has signed his first professional contract at the club 🖋️ 👏 The 18-year-old Academy graduate has also sealed a loan move to the League of Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic ☘️ Congratulations @official_nahum and best of luck in 🇮🇪 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) February 25, 2021

The 18-year-old is the latest highly-rated player to come through the Royals ranks, and he has featured in three cup games, all as a sub, in the current campaign.

However, with first-team opportunities understandably tough to come by, the Championship side confirmed that Melvin-Lambert had joined the Irish top-flight side until June.

As well as that, there was news of a contract for the player, with the attacker putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Madejski Stadium until the summer of 2022.

Are you Reading FC mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Royals quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Which team did Reading face in their first match of the 2020/21 season? Cardiff City Derby County Barnsley Millwall

That caused a debate among the fans, with some hoping that a longer deal would’ve been agreed, although others recognise that this is a good move for both Melvin-Lambert and the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Make sure he doesn’t leave on a free next summer x — Will Sumner (@willsumner09) February 25, 2021

Good opportunity for him and Reading 👍🏻 — Dan Masters (@Dmasters1) February 25, 2021

Better than baldock — Harrison Leigh (@HarrisonLeigh10) February 25, 2021

Love it🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Callum (@Callumc1871) February 25, 2021

Fantastic!! So glad to see #ReadingFC finally sorting out a contract for a promising youngster for the next *checks notes* 16 months. 🙃🙃 https://t.co/isb3cP0cd3 — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) February 25, 2021

Glad we've tied him down, has a lot of potential. Loan move should be good for him. However, I would have liked to tie him down for longer, feel like that's something we never do. Why not another year? #readingfc https://t.co/ROkU3eSNS9 — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) February 25, 2021

Only to leave on a free to Bayern in 3-years time, after scoring 45 goals in 6 games. https://t.co/JItZR693jP — Jamie (@dingfcjamie) February 25, 2021