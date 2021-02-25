Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good opportunity’, ‘Make sure he doesn’t leave’ – These Reading fans react as player update confirmed

1 hour ago

Reading have announced that young forward Nahum Melvin-Lambert has signed his first professional contract with the club, whilst he has also been loaned out to St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland.

The 18-year-old is the latest highly-rated player to come through the Royals ranks, and he has featured in three cup games, all as a sub, in the current campaign.

However, with first-team opportunities understandably tough to come by, the Championship side confirmed that Melvin-Lambert had joined the Irish top-flight side until June.

As well as that, there was news of a contract for the player, with the attacker putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Madejski Stadium until the summer of 2022.

That caused a debate among the fans, with some hoping that a longer deal would’ve been agreed, although others recognise that this is a good move for both Melvin-Lambert and the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


