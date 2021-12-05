‘Good on him’, ‘Awful statement’ – Mixed Barnsley fan reaction to Cauley Woodrow’s supporter observation emerges

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow used the weekend’s interview on BBC Radio Sheffield to defend himself and call out a section of ‘fickle’ Tykes fans after being the subject of criticism this season, speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The South Yorkshire outfit have endured a torrid season so far, only being kept off the bottom of the table by Derby County’s points deductions and have won just 13 points from their opening 21 games of the 2021/22 season.

This has left them eight points adrift of Cardiff City in 21st place, with Poya Asbaghi’s men facing an uphill battle in their quest for survival after finishing in the play-off zone last season under Valerien Ismael.

Quiz: Has Cauley Woodrow ever scored a goal for Barnsley at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Brentford Community Stadium? Yes No

27-year-old Woodrow, who was made captain by ex-boss Markus Schopp after Alex Mowatt’s departure to West Bromwich Albion in the summer, is just one of many players who has struggled to make an impact after a bright 2020/21 campaign, scoring 15 times in all competitions last term but only managing to get himself on the scoresheet three times in 22 competitive appearances.

With this, he has received criticism on social media from some fans, something he didn’t take kindly to in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Sheffield yesterday evening.

He said: “The fickle fans will say lots about me. They don’t have a clue about football really.

“The people that matter, the people that understand football, they know what I bring to the team, they know what I bring to the dressing room, they know me as a person, as a character and that’s all that matters to me.”

With this brutal honestly from Woodrow post-match – and this clip of his comments being released on Twitter – we look at how a selection of fans on Twitter reacted to his comments.

Captain of the team calls his own fans "fickle" Whatever happened to leadership? https://t.co/ikIJmo4TFn — Dr Ryan Bramley (@BramleyTweets) December 5, 2021

Not having his best season whatsoever and probably should be dropped but the stick he gets is ridiculous. One of best strikers we’ve had over years, imagine where we would’ve been over last few years without him https://t.co/rhl5ismVkH — Jua (@joegreenbfc) December 5, 2021

I love Cauley but just cos he’s been our top scorer the past 3 seasons does not mean he is immune to criticism, seriously needs to up his game https://t.co/5TYwvCDGbG — Matty🇸🇪🎄 (@mh_bfc) December 5, 2021

Good on him ❤ https://t.co/yPaZdkReut — Zach Stocks (@ZachStocks) December 4, 2021

Awful statement from Cauley. When fans criticise it is not called being fickle it is called being honest and tbh, he could not be more open to criticism this season. https://t.co/At4V0Rfv9m — Ibbo🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ibbobfcryan) December 4, 2021

Get what he's saying he does help the team. As a result of that the striker in him is disappearing. He had to 2 chances today one he dragged wide an inform woodrow would have tested the keeper with that chance. Captaincy is having a ill effect on him. But don't turn on the fans https://t.co/RcRpsDEpHP — Dave M (@bfcdave) December 4, 2021

I mean, it’s a bit rich given the fact he’s been well below par all season, but he’s bang on about fickle fans. https://t.co/bIljEM1uIU — Andy (@akbfc94) December 4, 2021

When you start putting the required effort and performance levels in, by all means, have a pop. You haven’t for 12 months. Our ‘captain’. https://t.co/M511EgnIw3 — Jordan Ward (@JordanWard_) December 4, 2021