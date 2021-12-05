Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good on him’, ‘Awful statement’ – Mixed Barnsley fan reaction to Cauley Woodrow’s supporter observation emerges

Published

10 mins ago

on

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow used the weekend’s interview on BBC Radio Sheffield to defend himself and call out a section of ‘fickle’ Tykes fans after being the subject of criticism this season, speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The South Yorkshire outfit have endured a torrid season so far, only being kept off the bottom of the table by Derby County’s points deductions and have won just 13 points from their opening 21 games of the 2021/22 season.

This has left them eight points adrift of Cardiff City in 21st place, with Poya Asbaghi’s men facing an uphill battle in their quest for survival after finishing in the play-off zone last season under Valerien Ismael.

27-year-old Woodrow, who was made captain by ex-boss Markus Schopp after Alex Mowatt’s departure to West Bromwich Albion in the summer, is just one of many players who has struggled to make an impact after a bright 2020/21 campaign, scoring 15 times in all competitions last term but only managing to get himself on the scoresheet three times in 22 competitive appearances.

With this, he has received criticism on social media from some fans, something he didn’t take kindly to in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Sheffield yesterday evening.

He said: “The fickle fans will say lots about me. They don’t have a clue about football really.

“The people that matter, the people that understand football, they know what I bring to the team, they know what I bring to the dressing room, they know me as a person, as a character and that’s all that matters to me.”

With this brutal honestly from Woodrow post-match – and this clip of his comments being released on Twitter – we look at how a selection of fans on Twitter reacted to his comments.


