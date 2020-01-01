‘Good news’, ‘Shut the haters up’ – Loads of Brentford fans react to latest player development

Brentford attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes has returned to Griffin Park after spending the first half of the season on loan with Danish side FC Midtjylland, the club has confirmed.

Marcondes featured in four Brentford matches during August before joining the Danish Superliga side on a temporary basis, but it now appears he will play a role for Thomas Frank’s side during the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old scored two goals and registered two assists during his 12 appearances for FCM – with this helping his loan club climb to the top of the table after 20 games – and he will now help the Bees in their promotion push.

Frank’s men are currently sitting fourth in the table following an impressive run of form which has seen them win three of their last four games, and Marcondes will now join the club’s attacking unit alongside Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbuemo.

Brentford took to Twitter to confirm Marcondes is now available for selection:

🔙 @EmilianoMarcon3 has been granted International Clearance and is eligible to feature this afternoon#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/sGXPrc0TwI — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 1, 2020

Plenty of Brentford fans delivered a mixed response to this news with many of them expressing their happiness with Marcondes’ return, while others claimed he still has plenty to prove with the Bees.

Here are some of their responses…

