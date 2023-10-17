Highlights Despite a recent injury, Ross Stewart's impressive goal return for Sunderland attracted interest from Southampton, who signed him for a fee of £10m.

Stewart has been out of action for nine months, and Southampton manager Russell Martin emphasizes the need for patience in his recovery.

Southampton reporter Mark Wyatt suggests that Stewart could make his debut off the bench against Hull City, which is seen as a boost for the team's promotion hopes.

Ross Stewart saw speculation regarding his future go up increasingly throughout the recent summer transfer window after an impressive goal return for Sunderland despite the 2022/23 campaign being an injury hit one for the Scot.

This didn't deter Southampton in their pursuit of his services on Transfer Deadline Day though, and the striker made the long switch from the Stadium of Light to St Mary's for an estimated £10m fee.

In last season's Championship, Sunderland made it all the way to the play-off semi-finals, and normally a player who has only featured in 13 league games would have one of the more minimal impacts on the eventual 6th place that the Black Cats ended with. However, this was far from the case for Stewart, who managed to find the net 10 times before rupturing his achilles tendon back in January against Fulham.

Since that day, the 27-year-old is yet to kick a ball in anger, even for his new employers.

When does Ross Stewart return from his injury?

When questioned about this topic last month, Russell Martin urged Southampton supporters that patience must be a virtue in Stewart's situation, having not played for at least nine months.

"It will take as long as it takes for us to get him to a place where we know he can be there and stay there, rather than trying to dip him in too quickly and then lose him.

Martin also stated in this interview with the Daily Echo that he and his staff must be cautious, despite the qualities he will eventually bring to Saints' attacking department.

"I think we have to be sensible. I'm really excited about getting him in. He is massive and a great guy. I tried to sign him before, as you know. He will be brilliant for us."

What else has been said about Ross Stewart's return to injury?

Southampton reporter for HampshireLive, Mark Wyatt believes that he could feature against Hull City off the bench next Saturday, as per ChronicleLive.

"Russell Martin hasn't put a date on his return to action but Stewart has been back in training over the last few weeks. With the October international break now giving Saints a break before their next game away at Hull on October 21, fans are hoping the striker could make his debut off the bench.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What is Carlton Palmer's verdict on the situation?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that Southampton fans have cause to optimism as Stewart's attributes will be pivotal to their promotion chances.

"Southampton paid £10m+ for Sunderland's Ross Stewart. The good news for supporters is that he's nearing a return to action.

"This is a massive boost for Southampton and their promotion hopes. He leads the line very well and knows where the back of the net is." He continued.

The pundit also stated that whilst the Scot's return will be a timely one given their position in the table, it's the other end of the pitch they need to address sooner.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

"Southampton currently sit mid-table on 17 points but only a couple off the play-off places. The problem for them isn't so much scoring goals but conceding them, having shipped 21 in 11 games."

What next for Southampton?

Palmer's last point is extremely valid, as they already have the options of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong in attack , who have scored ten goals between them already - therefore it may take Stewart a while to break into the Starting XI despite his own capabilities.

They return to action against Hull City at the MKM Stadium next weekend, with Stewart possibly in contention to be involved within a Saints matchday squad for the first time.