Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

MK Dons

‘Good news’ – Plenty of Wigan fans react to breaking team news for MK Dons clash

Published

48 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic will be looking to pick up an important win in their battle against relegation from League One this afternoon, as they host MK Dons at The DW Stadium.

Tuesday night’s defeat at home to Charlton means the Latics go into this one bottom of the League One table, although they are just three points from safety.

MK Dons, who of course boast ex-Wigan icon Will Grigg amongst their squad, are winless in their last three games, meaning this could be an opportunity Leam Richardson’s side to pick up a welcome three points here.

Perhaps with that in mind, Richardson has named a Wigan side that shows two changes from the one that lost to the Addicks in midweek, as Callum Lang and George Johnston come into the starting XI, with Alex Perry and Thelo Aasgaard dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Wigan fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Good news’ – Plenty of Wigan fans react to breaking team news for MK Dons clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: