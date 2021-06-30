‘Good news’, ‘Pleased’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react as midfielder edges closer to summer departure

Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder George Dobson, according to Football Insider.

Dobson has found regular game time hard to find with the Black Cats in recent seasons, and spent last year’s campaign on loan with AFC Wimbledon.

It appears as though he’s made a good impression whilst with the Dons as well, with the midfielder making 24 appearances in all competitions for them, as they finished 19th in the League One table.

Dobson has been with Sunderland since 2019, and has made 47 appearances in total for the Black Cats, who are set to play their football in the third tier of English football once again this term, after missing out on promotion last season.

A move to The Valley with Charlton could tempt Dobson, with the Addicks looking to challenge for promotion into the Championship themselves this term.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful took to social media to react to Charlton’s rumoured interest in signing Dobson this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Very weird transfer. Thought he dreadful for us, hence the loan to Wimbledon. Young with a lot of experience however. Wish him the best of luck. — Adam (@FulwellAdam) June 30, 2021

At least there is some good news cos Dobson is shocking — Neil Boyd (@neilboyd171171) June 30, 2021

Very poor for us. May be a case of just never fit in but looked out of his depth. — Tony H (@tonyhson) June 30, 2021

Can’t be a big fee for Dobson if any …yes I get he could’ve been released but at moment in my eyes it’s just another senior player less out of squad with nothing coming in #safc — stub (@safcftm2015) June 30, 2021

I'm pleased about this but (I know it'll happen) but we really need to start bringing players in — TWANGMACKEM8258™️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇦 (@twangmackem) June 30, 2021

Because it is a rival and he is still under contract I hope we sold him rather than give him away for free. — Gaz K (@gazk_mackem) June 30, 2021

Perfect player for a small club — Joseph Sleightholme (@jpsleightholme1) June 30, 2021