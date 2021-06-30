Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Good news’, ‘Pleased’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react as midfielder edges closer to summer departure

Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder George Dobson, according to Football Insider. 

Dobson has found regular game time hard to find with the Black Cats in recent seasons, and spent last year’s campaign on loan with AFC Wimbledon.

It appears as though he’s made a good impression whilst with the Dons as well, with the midfielder making 24 appearances in all competitions for them, as they finished 19th in the League One table.

Dobson has been with Sunderland since 2019, and has made 47 appearances in total for the Black Cats, who are set to play their football in the third tier of English football once again this term, after missing out on promotion last season.

A move to The Valley with Charlton could tempt Dobson, with the Addicks looking to challenge for promotion into the Championship themselves this term.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful took to social media to react to Charlton’s rumoured interest in signing Dobson this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


