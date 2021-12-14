‘Good news’, ‘Major sigh of relief’ – These Derby County fans react as takeover update provided

Derby County’s administrators are hoping to name a preferred bidder for the club next week, as a confidence remains that a deal can be done.

#dcfc update: Quantuma close to naming preferred bidder, but not until next wk at earliest. In talks with 3 parties: Kirchner group, a local consortium with former chairman/owner Peter Gadsby involved + 1 other. Still numerous factors to consider, but Quantuma confident of sale — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 14, 2021

The Rams have had a torrid time off the pitch for several seasons, and it reached a low point in September when they entered administration, which brought a 12 point deduction.

A nine point penalty has been applied since, meaning relegation seems inevitable. but in the bigger picture, it’s all about securing new ownership.

And, there was a promising update on that front, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that Quantuma have three seriously interested parties, with a preferred option said to be named in the coming week.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 John Brayford Yes No

Whilst there’s still work to be done before an agreement is finalised, it shows why the administrators are confident they will sell the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from some of the support on Twitter…

Great to see things hopefully heading in the right direction for the club 👍🐏 — Paul Cresswell (@PaulCresswell15) December 14, 2021

“Local consortium” sounds hugely promising. Hopefully no debt is too big for someone from the area to baulk at, meaning survival is much more likely 🤞 — TNTM (@thatnotthemusic) December 14, 2021

Good news either Kirchner or Gadsby sounds like Appleby dropped out then ? 🐏🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — paul (@storm16540959) December 14, 2021

Really do not want Gadsby. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) December 14, 2021

People actually being picky and not wanting Gadsby clearly don't understand the severity of our situation.. 😶 — Chris (@buckers2011) December 14, 2021

There's a part of me that thinks anyone likely to be interested in buying the club isn't the kind of person you want running the club #dcfcfans https://t.co/qEwqOQx59f — Tim Whitemore (@TimWhitemore) December 14, 2021

major sigh of relief seeing this tweet https://t.co/4BllaEfsgP — 𝙅 (@b0ringgi3lby) December 14, 2021