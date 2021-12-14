Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Good news’, ‘Major sigh of relief’ – These Derby County fans react as takeover update provided

Published

1 min ago

on

Derby County’s administrators are hoping to name a preferred bidder for the club next week, as a confidence remains that a deal can be done.

The Rams have had a torrid time off the pitch for several seasons, and it reached a low point in September when they entered administration, which brought a 12 point deduction.

A nine point penalty has been applied since, meaning relegation seems inevitable. but in the bigger picture, it’s all about securing new ownership.

And, there was a promising update on that front, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that Quantuma have three seriously interested parties, with a preferred option said to be named in the coming week.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

John Brayford

Whilst there’s still work to be done before an agreement is finalised, it shows why the administrators are confident they will sell the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from some of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Good news’, ‘Major sigh of relief’ – These Derby County fans react as takeover update provided

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: