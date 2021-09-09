‘Good news’, ‘Ideal’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to news of agreement with 23-year-old

Left-back Denver Hume has signed a new contract with Sunderland, the League One club have announced.

A graduate of Sunderland’s academy, Hume has made a total of 76 appearances in all competitions to date, scoring three goals.

It had however, seemed a though the left-back was destined for pastures new this summer, with his contract with the Black Cats expiring at the end of last season, and no new deal signed in the months that followed.

Indeed, speaking towards the end of August, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson had suggested that there was a difference in opinion between the club and Hume’s advisors about the deal offered to the 23-year-old.

Now though, it seems an agreement has been reached, after Sunderland confirmed on Thursday morning that Hume has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

Hume has signed a new two-year deal with Sunderland, who have the option to extend by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to new of that new contract for Hume, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on that deal.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Ideal. Good cover considering he was our starting left back (when fit) and now he has so to raise him game considerably to even be in with a chance to start, which is progress for the team as a whole whichever way you look at it. Young, has potential, glad he’s signed up. — Matt (@matt723289) September 9, 2021

You’re probably the only people involved in the club that are “delighted” — Daniel (@MannixKnows) September 9, 2021

Good news, that’s left back position with ample cover now. — Kiel Watson (@kielwats0n) September 9, 2021

I hope they haven’t thrown mountains of wages to bring him back, whatever is in that new contract deal he better prove himself & we should back him when he does get back in the starting XI — Aidan_112 (@AidanMackem) September 9, 2021

Finally got two full xi’s sorted that would both win the league, lovely — Joe🍕🏆 (@joe_112233) September 9, 2021

Happy with that he got potential can Lee Johnson making a good player out of Hume — Terry Redmond (@tutreds) September 9, 2021

Took him long enough but let’s get behind him instead of giving him grief and abuse. — Lauren Kenny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Iaurenkenny) September 9, 2021

At the end of the day, it’s great news, let’s get behind him and see him now develop into a top player 👍👍👏👏👏 — BarryMcGregor (@macbazz) September 9, 2021

If he can improve and stay fit this is a great signing — Mack Wilson Comeback SZN (@BrownSlices) September 9, 2021