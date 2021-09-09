Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good news’, ‘Ideal’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to news of agreement with 23-year-old

1 hour ago

Left-back Denver Hume has signed a new contract with Sunderland, the League One club have announced.

A graduate of Sunderland’s academy, Hume has made a total of 76 appearances in all competitions to date, scoring three goals.

It had however, seemed a though the left-back was destined for pastures new this summer, with his contract with the Black Cats expiring at the end of last season, and no new deal signed in the months that followed.

Indeed, speaking towards the end of August, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson had suggested that there was a difference in opinion between the club and Hume’s advisors about the deal offered to the 23-year-old.

Now though, it seems an agreement has been reached, after Sunderland confirmed on Thursday morning that Hume has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

Hume has signed a new two-year deal with Sunderland, who have the option to extend by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to new of that new contract for Hume, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on that deal.

