Stockport made it back-to-back victories on their travels to kick their season into gear.

The Hatters saw off recently-relegated MK Dons last time out as Louie Barry opened the scoring against his former club only for Mohammed Eisa to level the scores shortly before the half-hour mark.

A pinpoint ball from Macauley Southam-Hales, meanwhile, found the head of Nick Powell moments before the break, the former Wigan Athletic midfielder sending his darting header past Craig MacGillivray to restore the lead for his new club.

Such victory sees Stockport move up the table after a derisory start to the campaign, picking up just one point from their opening three games against Gillingham, Walsall and Bradford.

It comes as disappointing reaction to last season's play-off heartbreak, losing in the final to Carlisle United via a penalty-shootout and will need to get back to their best sooner rather than later in order to get back into the promotion debate.

Wins against Barrow, AFC Wimbledon and now MK Dons, however, sees Dave Challinor's side turn over a new leaf and perhaps rekindle last season's form.

How important could Nick Powell be to Stockport's promotion push?

A statement signing in League Two, the 29-year-old dropped down two divisions following the end of his time at Stoke City in search of more game time and get back to his creative and attacking best.

A first in Stockport colours last time out hopefully spells the start of an exciting chapter at Edgeley Park and spearhead the Hatters' return back to the third tier for the first time since 2010.

Carlton Palmer believes recent performances and results puts Stockport in good stead for the long season still to come, especially if they can pick up another three points next time round.

Speaking to exclusively to Football League World, he said: “Powell up and running now after a difficult start to his Stockport career coinciding with the club’s rich vein of form. Three wins and one draw in their last five games has seen Stockport rise to 13th in the league, two points off a play-off place.

"Two away wins, Wimbledon and away at high-flying MK Dons, Nick Powell dropping down leagues probably just needing time to adjust to the pace of the league and the game and how Dave Challinor wants to play.

"This is good news for Stockport, massive home game coming up next - high-flying Wrexham, three points at home and you can say they will be well and truly flying and would be sat in a play-off position."

How has Powell performed recently?

After recording his first assist for the club in the 3-3 affair Crawley Town, Powell now has his first goal to his name as he looks to return to his old, prolific ways.

The former Manchester United midfielder enjoyed four seasons at previous club Stoke City, establishing himself as dangerous attacking threat in the EFL for both Wigan and the Potters.

Scoring 12 goals with three assists in the 2020/21 season, game time began to dwindle the following year with injuries getting the better of him.

The former England youth international, however, went on to make the most of it with six goals in 18 appearances as the Staffordshire outfit recorded another mid-table Championship finish.

Last season, meanwhile, proved the most difficult, starting just nine league games as his place in the lineup diminished and his future at the bet365 Stadium in doubt.

A chance in Greater Manchester sees Powell return to the division where he first made his name with Crewe Alexandra in hopes of recapturing old form and fight his way back up the footballing pyramid with the aim of taking Stockport along with him.