Highlights Norwich City's lack of interest in Kasey Palmer is good news for Coventry City, who want to keep hold of the midfielder and maintain their creativity.

Losing key players in the summer transfer window has put pressure on Coventry, and keeping Palmer will provide a much-needed boost.

Despite suffering an injury to Josh Sargent, Norwich does not need to enter the market for a replacement due to the strong form of their attacking players.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes reports that Norwich City are not interested in Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer are good news for the Sky Blues.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Canaries were eyeing a move for Palmer and that he was "in the list as potential target" with just days remaining in the transfer window, with the "club tempted to test Coventry with a bid this week".

But according to the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich are "not interested" in Palmer and have "no intention of bidding for the 26-year-old" before Friday's transfer deadline.

Josh Sargent was forced off with an ankle injury after opening the scoring in Saturday's 4-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with manager David Wagner describing the issue as "serious", but the 51-year-old insisted that he has enough attacking options to cover should the USA international be sidelined for an extended period.

Palmer has worked with Wagner previously at Huddersfield, but even had the Canaries interest been serious, it is unlikely Coventry would have been willing to sell him, with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins revealing that he does not expect any further departures from the club this summer.

"At the moment we have had Jack Burroughs go out on loan to Lincoln and we are looking at potentially one other going out because they need to play," Robins told CoventryLive.

"But at the moment we need to wait and assess the numbers because if we let one out now and then pick up a couple of injuries then it causes a major headache, so I want to try to hold onto them for the moment."

Palmer has made four appearances in all competitions for Coventry so far this season, but he is yet to register a goal or assist.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes keeping hold of Palmer is a positive for Coventry.

"Amid reports that Norwich were interested in Coventry's Kasey Palmer, who played under Wagner at Huddersfield, Wagner has dismissed and distanced himself from the potential signing," Palmer said.

"Mark Robins has also hinted there will be no more players leaving Coventry before the end of the transfer window.

"This is good news for Coventry and Mark Robins as they look to go one better than last season and gain promotion to the Premier League."

How much of a boost is it for Coventry City to keep hold of Kasey Palmer?

It will be a huge relief for Robins that Norwich will not make a move for Palmer.

Coventry have sold two key players in Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer and Robins will be desperate not to lose any more creativity from his side.

In the absence of Gyokeres and Hamer, Palmer will have a big role to play this season and after returning to fitness, he has been a regular in the early stages of the campaign.

The Sky Blues are still adapting to life without their star duo and it has been a mixed start to the season, picking up just five points from their opening four games, so Robins will be keen to avoid any further departures.

Sargent's injury is undoubtedly a blow for Norwich, but with many of their attacking players starting the campaign in fine form, they do not need to enter the market for a replacement.