‘Good news at last’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans all have a similar response to club update

Sheffield Wednesday have reached an agreement with four of their on loan stars, who will no complete the 2019/20 season at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk has been leaning heavily on his loan players, Josh Murphy, Connor Wickham and Alessio Da Cruz since Wednesday returned to action, with that trio and the injured Josh Windass, all agreeing short-term extensions on their current loans.

The club’s official announcement to the news comes on the back of a number of senior players failing to agree new contracts at Hillsborough, leaving Monk at threat of heading into the remaining seven games of the season without a core group of senior players.

Yet, the commitment of Murphy, Wickham, Da Cruz and Windass means Monk can continue to turn to some of the players who have picked up four points from meetings with Nottingham Forest and Bristol City on the back of football’s restart.

As you might expect, the reaction to this news has been positive from the Wednesday fans, with some even pointing out to the club that they should be chasing permanent deals for these players heading into 2020/21.

We dive into the reaction here…

