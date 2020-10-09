‘Good news at last’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Barnsley fans excited by club announcement

Barnsley have announced that Jordan Williams has signed a new three-year deal, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

It’s been a difficult week for the Tykes, who saw manager Gerhard Struber leave Oakwell to become New York Red Bulls’ new head coach.

Adam Murray has taken charge while the search for a new permanent boss goes on but it appears that Barnsley are using the international break to wrap up some other loose ends.

The Championship club announced today that Williams had penned a new deal that keeps him at Oakwell until 2023, with the Tykes having the option of an additional year.

The right-back has emerged as a regular fixture in the starting XI under Struber and played every minute of every game for the Championship club this season.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form this term, winning both the player of the month and goal of the month awards.

There remains a fair amount of uncertainty at Barnsley due to the manager situation but it appears Williams’ new deal has been the cause of some excitement.

Read the reaction of Tykes fans here:

