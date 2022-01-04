Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good move’, ‘What a let down’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as player decision confirmed

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Harry Arter’s loan spell with the club has been cut short to allow him to return to Nottingham Forest.

The 32-year-old was one of many new arrivals in the summer window as Nigel Adkins looked to build a squad that was capable of winning promotion from League One.

However, a disastrous start saw the former Hull boss sacked and Arter, who only played five times in the league prior to Adkins’ dismissal, hasn’t featured since.

Therefore, it was confirmed by the Londoners this evening that the player had made the decision to return to the City Ground having fallen down the pecking order under Johnnie Jackson.

It’s fair to say that most fans agree with the move, as they know that Arter isn’t really needed, with some frustrated that it didn’t work out as they had hoped.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


