‘Good move’, ‘What a let down’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as player decision confirmed

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Harry Arter’s loan spell with the club has been cut short to allow him to return to Nottingham Forest.

The club can confirm that midfielder Harry Arter has returned to his parent club Nottingham Forest 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 4, 2022

The 32-year-old was one of many new arrivals in the summer window as Nigel Adkins looked to build a squad that was capable of winning promotion from League One.

However, a disastrous start saw the former Hull boss sacked and Arter, who only played five times in the league prior to Adkins’ dismissal, hasn’t featured since.

Therefore, it was confirmed by the Londoners this evening that the player had made the decision to return to the City Ground having fallen down the pecking order under Johnnie Jackson.

It’s fair to say that most fans agree with the move, as they know that Arter isn’t really needed, with some frustrated that it didn’t work out as they had hoped.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

What a let down this was. https://t.co/THu8QXF3fi — Matt (@MattMorris7_) January 4, 2022

"has taken up the option to return to Forest." Right decision but Arter's choice by the sound of it. — Tom 🔴⚪ (@shirty_cafc) January 4, 2022

Free’d 13k a week in wages. Good move. — Ben (@BenH93_) January 4, 2022

Sorry it didn’t work out, but definitely the right thing to do. Hopefully the start of a few changes to refresh the squad and get in at least 2 or 3 who can add to the 1st eleven. Ádh mór Harry ☘️ — TelMc (@TelMc1) January 4, 2022

Shame it didnt work out for him – Especially with this being the second time his time at Charlton hasnt been a success. — Neil Stevens (@StevensNeil83) January 4, 2022

Gutted this one didn’t work out. Thought he was going to be our best signing this season. Shows how little I know 😂 — Mitch Slaney (@SlaneyMitch) January 4, 2022

Good news. Nothing against him, but wasn’t getting in the match day team/squad so no point him being here. Wish him well in his next move — Robert Sullivan (@Cabbles14) January 4, 2022