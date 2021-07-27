Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Good move for him’, ‘Gutted’: Plenty of Ipswich fans react to news of player exit

Published

8 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have confirmed that midfielder Teddy Bishop has left the club to join League One rivals Lincoln City.

A graduate of Ipswich’s academy, Bishop made his senior debut for the Tractor Boys at the age of 18 in the summer of 2014.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 132 appearances in all competitions for the Portman Road club, scoring five goals.

But with Paul Cook overseeing something of an overhaul of his squad this summer, Bishop has now completed his own departure from the club.

It has been announced that the 25-year-old has joined Lincoln for an undisclosed fee, despite interest from a number of other clubs, and becomes the 18th senior player to leave Ipswich this summer.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Bishop’s move elsewhere, plenty of Ipswich fans were keen to give their thoughts on the midfielder’s departure.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Tractor Boys supporters had to say.


