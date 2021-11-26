Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Good move’, ‘First positive news for days’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as Heckingbottom set to make decision over player

Published

1 hour ago

on

Paul Heckingbottom is ready to make his first major decision as Sheffield United manager by recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion when January 2022 arrives.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the new Blades boss is set to hand the teenager a chance at the turn of the year to try and give the misfiring Yorkshire club a boost.

It was Heckingbottom who handed Jebbison his senior United debut last season when he was caretaker manager following the departure of Chris Wilder, bringing him on as a substitute against Crystal Palace back in May after impressive performances in the youth team.

And he rewarded Heckingbottom’s faith in him with a goal on his first start in the following match against Everton, earning him a start in the both of the remaining two games of the season.

However when Slavisa Jokanovic arrived he opted to send the Canada-born forward out to League One with the Brewers, favouring the more experienced options of Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie plus expensive signings Rhian Brewster and Lys Mousset.

After five goals in 13 appearances under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink though, Jebbison looks set to come back and bolster Heckingbottom’s options from January – here’s how Blades fans are reacting to the news.


