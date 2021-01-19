‘Good move’, ‘Can see he has talent’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as player’s temporary departure is confirmed

QPR have confirmed that defender Conor Masterson has left the club to sign for League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 20 appearances in total for the QPR first-team, since signing on a two-year deal in 2019, following his release from Liverpool.

But Masterson has found regular game time hard to come by this season, with the defender being restricted to just six appearances in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side.

With the arrival of Rob Dickie in the summer transfer window, that has only pushed Masterson further down the pecking order in Warburton’s plans at this moment in time.

He joins a Swindon Town side that are currently sat 23rd in the League One table, and he’ll be hoping he can play his part in their survival bid, in what is their first season back in the third-tier, following the Robins’ promotion-winning campaign last term.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Masterson’s temporary departure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

