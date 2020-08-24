Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday News

‘Good money wasted’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls man looks set for exit

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to let defender Joost van Aken go this summer after a tough period at Hillsborough, as per the Yorkshire Live.

Signed a few seasons ago, the defender showed some glimpses of what he could do during his time at the club but often left fans thinking better could have been signed in all truth.

Injuries and loan spells away did not help his cause, of course, as he sought some consistency and, despite returning to training with the Owls for Garry Monk to take a closer look at him, it appears as though the manager has decided he will not be a part of his plans for 2020/21.

This comes via Dom Howson:

Naturally, Owls fans have reacted to the news on social media and many have had their say on the defender and the deal to sign him in the first place.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Good money wasted’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls man looks set for exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: