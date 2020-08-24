‘Good money wasted’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls man looks set for exit

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to let defender Joost van Aken go this summer after a tough period at Hillsborough, as per the Yorkshire Live.

Signed a few seasons ago, the defender showed some glimpses of what he could do during his time at the club but often left fans thinking better could have been signed in all truth.

Injuries and loan spells away did not help his cause, of course, as he sought some consistency and, despite returning to training with the Owls for Garry Monk to take a closer look at him, it appears as though the manager has decided he will not be a part of his plans for 2020/21.

This comes via Dom Howson:

Naturally, Owls fans have reacted to the news on social media and many have had their say on the defender and the deal to sign him in the first place.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Didn’t take Monk long to see what we all already knew. — stephen varns (@stevie1953) August 24, 2020

He's better in a back 3 then lees will ever be, tom is scared of the ball — James Webster (@webbie13) August 24, 2020

van Aken as Captain… — no one (@vousdesirez2003) August 24, 2020

Disaster move for us and him. Not the player we needed and badly managed when he came in. Good luck to him in future. — Mike Norton (@MikeNorton1980) August 24, 2020

What another terrible signing van Aken has been, good money wasted. — Simon Clarke (@SimonClarke87) August 24, 2020

3m😂 be lucky to get 10% of that. If ever a signing represents an era of mis management it’s this one and Rhodes. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) August 24, 2020

Can we offload two ? — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) August 24, 2020