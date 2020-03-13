‘Good’, ‘Miss you already’ – Leeds United update comes in for mixed reception from these fans

Amid the mass cancellation of games in England today, Leeds United have confirmed that the tickets purchased for those games will be available to use for when they are rearranged.

Football has come to a complete halt across Europe and Leeds United are feeling the effects of it more than most as they yearn for Premier League football under Marcelo Bielsa. Fixtures have been cancelled from this week up until the start of April, meaning that Leeds are out of action in the Championship until their 3rd April clash away to Blackburn Rovers.

Seven points separates the Whites and Fulham in third place with just nine games to go, meaning it is firmly in Leeds’ hands ahead of the run-in.

The current crisis has forced the West Yorkshire outfit into putting their promotion bid on hold for the coming weeks and there isn’t much telling when it will be back on.

Leeds were set to face three massive clashes in their charge to move further clear in the top two, as they would have made the trip to the Cardiff City stadium on Sunday, before facing Fulham and Luton Town at Elland Road heading into the international break.

The club have announced today that the tickets bought for these postponed games will be eligible to be used for when the games are rescheduled:

📰 Following today’s announcement, tickets purchased for games that have been postponed will be valid for the rearranged fixtures — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 13, 2020

With the fans relieved that they will at least be confirmed for their seats upon the rescheduling of these games, we take a look at their responses to this update…

And what if I can't make the rearranged fixtures? — Nathan Addison (@nathlufc) March 13, 2020

Miss you already — Maybe: Brad (@Bradley_J_Evans) March 13, 2020

Brilliant, glad my efforts with getting them in the first place wasn't wasted 👍 — PαυʅBҽιʅႦყ 💙💛 (@PaulBeilby) March 13, 2020

Are we still going up ? I bloody hope so — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) March 13, 2020

Thats if they get rearranged. — Jimmy040986 (@jimmy040986) March 13, 2020

This is only gonna get worse before it gets better — Graham Lufc (@superwhites100) March 13, 2020