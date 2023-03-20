Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, has been discussing his tactics from Saturday's win at Millwall, talking about the specific role he handed Rarmani Edmonds-Green in man-marking Zian Flemming.

Danny Ward's second-half goal was the difference for Huddersfield at the Den over the weekend, securing a 1-0 win and offering Warnock's side hope of pulling off what could well be a great escape when it comes to the Championship relegation battle.

One tactical tweak that caught the eye was Warnock retaining Matty Pearson at right-back, in turn pushing Edmonds-Green into central midfield with Jonathan Hogg. The 74-year-old tasked Edmonds-Green with dealing with Flemming, who has 15 goal involvements this season.

"Good management isn’t it?”, Warnock said, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

"I didn’t want Hoggy to go on [Flemming]. I’ve been watching REG and he’s done really really well in certain situations in training. I just had a word with him and said what I wanted to do and asked him if he’d be prepared to do it really.

"I’d take responsibility if it didn’t work – but I thought he was good really, going the other way as well, I thought he started a few attacks off as well. But he was absolutely legless at the end, wasn’t he? He couldn’t even raise a gallop!"

Part of the reasoning for pushing Edmonds-Green into that unfamiliar position was the fact that Hogg had been carrying an injury and Warnock didn't want to put too much pressure on him against Flemming.

Warnock continued: "I just look at each team that we’re playing against and if I feel like that I do it. I don’t think I’ve done it before really, but I just think [Flemming is] a good player, so influential. I didn’t want him to be influential today, and I think he got a little bit frustrated in that respect.

"I didn’t want Hoggy to go on him because he’s had a bit of an injury and I thought [Flemming] would be a little bit too mobile for him, whereas REG has come on and been doing well in training as well."

Huddersfield remain in the bottom three after the weekend's win, but are within three points of Cardiff City now having played a game more than the Bluebirds.

The Verdict

This proved to be a good tactical decision from Warnock on Saturday, with Edmonds-Green having a good game up against Flemming.

It's been a weird season for the young defender, who has been in the team, out on loan, recalled and then used in all manner of roles since his return in January.

On Saturday he did a job for the team and deserves enormous credit for that. It won't be lost on Warnock.

