Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Good luck’, ‘Why did we buy him?’ – A mixed Derby County reaction greets outgoing transfer agreement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County have confirmed that goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has departed Pride Park on a temporary basis, linking up with newly-promoted Northampton Town in League One.

Mitchell has been on the books at Derby since he joined from Newcastle United in 2014, but the goalkeeper has managed only five appearances for the Rams.

Now, Mitchell’s move to Northampton has been confirmed, with the goalkeeper set for a spell in League One with Keith Curle’s side that won last month’s League Two play-off final.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Derby County matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12

A v Bristol City

It will be the 25-year-old’s fifth loan move away from Derby, with previous spells at Luton Town, Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Macclesfield giving the goalkeeper a chance to impress.

Ultimately, though, those loan spells elsewhere and Mitchell’s seeming lack of development towards the Derby first-team has frustrated some supporters.

We look at some of the negative reaction here…

Others were more positive, though…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Good luck’, ‘Why did we buy him?’ – A mixed Derby County reaction greets outgoing transfer agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: