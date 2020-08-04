‘Good luck’, ‘Why did we buy him?’ – A mixed Derby County reaction greets outgoing transfer agreement

Derby County have confirmed that goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has departed Pride Park on a temporary basis, linking up with newly-promoted Northampton Town in League One.

Mitchell has been on the books at Derby since he joined from Newcastle United in 2014, but the goalkeeper has managed only five appearances for the Rams.

Now, Mitchell’s move to Northampton has been confirmed, with the goalkeeper set for a spell in League One with Keith Curle’s side that won last month’s League Two play-off final.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Derby County matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Bristol City 0-2 2-1 1-2 3-3

It will be the 25-year-old’s fifth loan move away from Derby, with previous spells at Luton Town, Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Macclesfield giving the goalkeeper a chance to impress.

Ultimately, though, those loan spells elsewhere and Mitchell’s seeming lack of development towards the Derby first-team has frustrated some supporters.

We look at some of the negative reaction here…

More loans than I've had hot dinners. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) August 4, 2020

5 loans in 6 years … why did we buy him? — Chris (@mr_chris_mc) August 4, 2020

Lower league player, if he is behind Roos and Hamer. — simon cooper (@rammy1974) August 4, 2020

Was really hoping to see him given a chance this season. I hope this means we’ve got someone lined up to join the club. — Mr. Vader (@DVernon85) August 4, 2020

Others were more positive, though…

Good luck Jon, ignore the negative keyboard warriors, joys of social media. — Tony (@TonyDCFC73) August 4, 2020

Sorting out the GK department for next season, good luck Mitchell — David Correia Martins 🇵🇹🐏 (@DCMartins81) August 4, 2020

Good luck 👍🏻👍🏻🐏🐏 — tyler tarft (@tylertarft2) August 4, 2020