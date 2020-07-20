‘Good luck’, ‘What a player’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to major Jude Bellingham news

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund, the German side have confirmed via their official website.

Bellingham flew to Germany last week to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Dortmund, and the Bundesliga club have now announced the signing on their social media pages.

Bellingham becomes the latest Englishman to move to Germany, with the 17-year-old moving to the Signal Iduna Park for a fee of around £25m.

The young midfielder burst onto the first-team scene at St. Andrew’s at the start of the season, becoming the youngest player ever to play for Birmingham.

Bellingham scored on his home debut for Blues, and he has since gone from strength to strength, making 43 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United and Dortmund have been linked with the signature of Bellingham for months, but it is the German side who have won the race for the midfielder.

Bellingham will now look to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, and become one of the most exciting young players in the world after a stellar campaign for Blues.

Plenty of Birmingham City fans have reacted to this major transfer news, and here’s what they had to say…

Usually hate to see you our best players leave but he’s something else. Is a role model to all kids wanting to play football how he’s conducted himself. Good luck to the lad 👍🏽👏🏽🔵⚪️ — Michael Jabbari (@mike1983jabbari) July 20, 2020

Inevitable but credit to you Jude and the Bellingham family for making sure the club is supported financially from this move. Go thrive and show Germany and the rest of Europe what you’ve got! Oh and also score on Wednesday to keep us up please. #bcfc — Jonathan Mallory (@JonathanMallor6) July 20, 2020

Give him the captaincy on Wednesday! Well deserved Jude 👏🏼 — Sam Beresford (@sberesford95) July 20, 2020

😭😭😭 Big respect to Jude and his family, it’s a shame we’re not in a better position to keep him but wish him all the best in his career, it’s been an absolute pleasure to watch you this season and you are the highlight of the season so Kro Jude #bcfc #kro — Mick (@mickbcfc1975) July 20, 2020

He deserves it tbf, hopefully one day we will see him show the world how good he will be. Always remember where you came from mate. If you do one thing right this season it is to make this lad the captain on wednesday — Billy (@BillyyyM12) July 20, 2020

Good luck Jude, it's been an absolute pleasure watching you play this season. You've done you and your family proud, go and absolutely smash it at Dortmund. Congratulations 👏💙⚪ — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) July 20, 2020

Best of luck to Jude hopefully we can see him back in the Royal Blue in the future. Gutted. Can't help but think if we we're better run with a proper CEO he'd have stayed as we'd have been in the running for promotion if not already up… #OneOfOurOwn — steven cale (@stevencale) July 20, 2020

They are getting some player. 17 years old, the world at his feet. Seems like he has the right people around, clearly mature for his age. Showed fight and leadership this season for blues when others havent. Dortmund really are getting a generational talent here. Good luck Jude! — MJB (@russianbotMB) July 20, 2020

Gonna miss you, mucker. Shame the fans cant be there to give you a good send off on Wednesday. Good luck at @BVB. 💙

Hopefully you get to wear that captain's armband for your last game – you deserve it. — 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚 — WAB Loyalist (@himateimrichie) July 20, 2020

Decent owners and this doesnt happen 😭…what a player! Goat! — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) July 20, 2020