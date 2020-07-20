Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good luck’, ‘What a player’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to major Jude Bellingham news

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund, the German side have confirmed via their official website.

Bellingham flew to Germany last week to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Dortmund, and the Bundesliga club have now announced the signing on their social media pages.

Bellingham becomes the latest Englishman to move to Germany, with the 17-year-old moving to the Signal Iduna Park for a fee of around £25m.

The young midfielder burst onto the first-team scene at St. Andrew’s at the start of the season, becoming the youngest player ever to play for Birmingham.

Bellingham scored on his home debut for Blues, and he has since gone from strength to strength, making 43 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United and Dortmund have been linked with the signature of Bellingham for months, but it is the German side who have won the race for the midfielder.

Bellingham will now look to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, and become one of the most exciting young players in the world after a stellar campaign for Blues.

Plenty of Birmingham City fans have reacted to this major transfer news, and here’s what they had to say…


