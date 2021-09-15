‘Good lord what a team’, ‘Chuffed with that’ – These Fulham fans react as Marco Silva shuffles the pack for Birmingham clash

Fulham could go back to the top of the Championship table if they secure three points on the road tonight – but they face a tough task against Birmingham City.

Cottagers supporters would not have expected the club to come away from a match with struggling Blackpool with zero points on Saturday, but that’s exactly what happened as ex-Fulham youth player Josh Bowler came back to haunt his former club with the only goal of the contest.

Young prodigy Fabio Carvalho was missing for that match and he has already been confirmed as a pre-match absentee for the trip to St. Andrew’s due to a foot injury, so who does make it into Marco Silva’s line-up? Let’s take a look.

24 questions about some of Fulham’s best-ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 What nationality is Gordon Davies? Welsh Scottish Irish English

It was anticipated that Silva would make changes and he’s done just that, making four of them for the trip to the Midlands.

Coming out of the line-up are Antonee Robinson, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro and Domingos Quina to be replaced by Joe Bryan, Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Wilson.

Fulham fans have been reacting to the rotation of the squad and there’s a lot more positive responses than negative ones, believing that a freshening up was much-needed.

We like this 🙌🏻 https://t.co/IayBOsfPeN — Dan Green (@Dan_Green23) September 15, 2021

It's good we're actually rotating today, Silva has no excuse not to with the depth we have- and obviously Wilson being back is a plus. Interested to see who the most advanced midfielder will be. #FFC https://t.co/DyUT7hqI33 — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) September 15, 2021

That is some midfield 3😍👏🏼 https://t.co/01Ntwpwh9q — George Smith (@g_smith98) September 15, 2021

Reed starting! Chuffed with that https://t.co/EwjWYTCpQg — John (@JohnCurtinFFC) September 15, 2021

Reed😍 — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) September 15, 2021

Much better — Bailey🇳🇱 (@BaileyFFC) September 15, 2021

Bryan should’ve started last game and Robbo this game but oh well, coyw! Let’s get back to 1st place please 🤞 — Tom (@Tom24FFC) September 15, 2021

This is what we should of played on Saturday. Happy with this — Fulham traveller (@stevenffc123) September 15, 2021

Good lord what a team — Finn (@onefortyfitz) September 15, 2021