Fulham

‘Good lord what a team’, ‘Chuffed with that’ – These Fulham fans react as Marco Silva shuffles the pack for Birmingham clash

Published

8 mins ago

on

Fulham could go back to the top of the Championship table if they secure three points on the road tonight – but they face a tough task against Birmingham City.

Cottagers supporters would not have expected the club to come away from a match with struggling Blackpool with zero points on Saturday, but that’s exactly what happened as ex-Fulham youth player Josh Bowler came back to haunt his former club with the only goal of the contest.

Young prodigy Fabio Carvalho was missing for that match and he has already been confirmed as a pre-match absentee for the trip to St. Andrew’s due to a foot injury, so who does make it into Marco Silva’s line-up? Let’s take a look.

It was anticipated that Silva would make changes and he’s done just that, making four of them for the trip to the Midlands.

Coming out of the line-up are Antonee Robinson, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro and Domingos Quina to be replaced by Joe Bryan, Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Wilson.

Fulham fans have been reacting to the rotation of the squad and there’s a lot more positive responses than negative ones, believing that a freshening up was much-needed.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

