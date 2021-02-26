Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Good looking side’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to team news as Derby clash looms

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest take on Derby County tonight in what is shaping up to be a massive game at Pride Park.

The Reds come into this East Midlands derby clash on the back of two successive league wins, after defeating Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United by a goal to nil over the course of last week.

But form goes out of the window tonight, as they say, with Forest taking on their arch rivals across the A52.

After a hard-fought, battling 1-0 win at Rotherham, Chris Hughton has opted to make two changes to his side.

There is a place at left-back for Yuri Ribeiro, who regains his place in the side ahead of Gaetan Bong.

There is also a change in midfield as James Garner replaces Ryan Yates, with the latter absent from the squad despite producing a man-of-the-match performance against Rotherham in midweek.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the line-up…


