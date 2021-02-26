‘Good looking side’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to team news as Derby clash looms

Nottingham Forest take on Derby County tonight in what is shaping up to be a massive game at Pride Park.

The Reds come into this East Midlands derby clash on the back of two successive league wins, after defeating Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United by a goal to nil over the course of last week.

But form goes out of the window tonight, as they say, with Forest taking on their arch rivals across the A52.

After a hard-fought, battling 1-0 win at Rotherham, Chris Hughton has opted to make two changes to his side.

There is a place at left-back for Yuri Ribeiro, who regains his place in the side ahead of Gaetan Bong.

There is also a change in midfield as James Garner replaces Ryan Yates, with the latter absent from the squad despite producing a man-of-the-match performance against Rotherham in midweek.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the line-up…

Where’s my boy Yates? — Oliver (@OllieNffc3) February 26, 2021

Freeman's night to shine 🙏 — Jon (@jonrileynffc) February 26, 2021

I never thought I would say this in my life but where’s Yates — Samba Sow Appreciation Society (@Sow_Society) February 26, 2021

I trust Hughton but am screaming at Freeman’s start inwardly. — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) February 26, 2021

I bet Yates is gutted. Good team anyway COYR❤️🤍 — Louis Hodkinson (@HodkinsonLouis) February 26, 2021

I know what everyone is thinking. Why is Freeman starting? #nffc — Millsy (@JackAntonyMills) February 26, 2021

Looks like another weak upfront performance. Playing for the point I imagine — Richard Thorpe (@MrRichardThorpe) February 26, 2021

NO YATES??? THATS PRIME ROY KEANE AGAINST DERBY — Noggs 🃏 (@kn_1865) February 26, 2021

SUPPERRR SUPER GLEN, SUPPERRRR, SUPER GLEN, SUPER GELNNN MURRAYYY — Owen (@NFFC_owen) February 26, 2021

Genuinely shocked by that. Guess Yates must have a knock? — Oaky Doke 🌳 (@JR_Oak7) February 26, 2021

It’s Freeman’s night tonight — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) February 26, 2021

Good looking side that. And there’s also Christie ⚠️ — Dan Shaw (@danthenshaw) February 26, 2021