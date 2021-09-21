‘Good joke’, ‘This man has lost the plot’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as Adkins makes changes for Gillingham clash

Charlton will be looking for a much-needed win when they travel to take on Gillingham this evening.

After a busy summer, that saw boss Nigel Adkins heavily backed in the market, there was the expectation that the Addicks would be pushing for promotion.

However, they have lost five of their seven league games, meaning they go into the game tonight sitting 23rd in the table. That has increased the pressure on Adkins, and he has decided to make several changes from the side that lost to Wycombe last time out.

The likes of George Dobson, Harry Arter and Jayden Stockley have dropped out, with Corey Blackett-Taylor, Albie Morgan and Elliott Lee among those to be in from the off tonight.

It’s fair to say that the number of changes has baffled the support, although some understand why Adkins has made such drastic decisions.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Good joke, now release the real team pls — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) September 21, 2021

Fans wanting players to be dropped for their performances and then crying when players get dropped 😭 no reason this lineup can’t do the job. Been the same each week in fairness. But lineup is fine. Tactics and performance is what matters — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) September 21, 2021

No Leko or Kirk, this man has lost the plot — Joshua Cole (@Josh_CAFC04) September 21, 2021

This can’t be our best XI? Surely? I really hope to be proved wrong, but the only way this team wins, is if its still level by the time we bring on Leko and Stockley. #cafc — John Fitzpatrick (@john_michael33) September 21, 2021

What the hell is that! I’d rather have our keeper and the bench V there team than have that starting 11! Bye Adkins — Connor Davies (@ConnorInked) September 21, 2021

Finally!!! If it isn’t working then change something! Should have done so weeks ago! — Jack Lee Kiely (@JKielyOfficial) September 21, 2021

So NA is looking for a pay off? Looks like a cup team looking to get some minutes under their belt! — kappacino 💙 (@kappacino) September 21, 2021