‘Good joke’, ‘This man has lost the plot’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as Adkins makes changes for Gillingham clash

13 mins ago

Charlton will be looking for a much-needed win when they travel to take on Gillingham this evening.

After a busy summer, that saw boss Nigel Adkins heavily backed in the market, there was the expectation that the Addicks would be pushing for promotion.

However, they have lost five of their seven league games, meaning they go into the game tonight sitting 23rd in the table. That has increased the pressure on Adkins, and he has decided to make several changes from the side that lost to Wycombe last time out.

The likes of George Dobson, Harry Arter and Jayden Stockley have dropped out, with Corey Blackett-Taylor, Albie Morgan and Elliott Lee among those to be in from the off tonight.

It’s fair to say that the number of changes has baffled the support, although some understand why Adkins has made such drastic decisions.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


