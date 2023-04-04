Huddersfield Town turned the Championship table on its head over the weekend, beating Middlesbrough 4-2 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Neil Warnock's side remain in the Championship's bottom three, but have safety in their sights and are level on points with Cardiff City now, after a tremendous win against Boro.

Who impressed for Huddersfield v Boro?

Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma struck shortly after half-time to cancel out Marcus Forss' first-half goal, giving Huddersfield a surprise lead.

However, Huddersfield's key man was Matty Pearson, who scored twice in nine second-half minutes to put the Terriers into a 4-1 lead. Chuba Akpom would claw a goal back for Boro, but Huddersfield navigated themselves through the final 15 minutes without too much fuss.

Warnock was named as the official 'Manager of the Weekend', although surprisingly there was no place in the 'Team of the Week' for Pearson. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) and Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) getting the nod instead based on Whoscored.com ratings.

As you might expect following that, there were some confused Huddersfield fans after Pearson's brace.

One other supporter pointed out that Pearson should be in the side over Cresswell.

These fans underlined how it was a joke that no Huddersfield player at all made the team.

Rival fans from Sheffield United and Boro were even confused.