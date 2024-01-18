Highlights Gnonto's conduct regarding his future has been criticized, particularly his actions last summer when he went on strike.

Everton may have avoided a mistake by not signing the forward, given his lack of regular playing time and underwhelming performances for Leeds.

Leeds United should consider selling Gnonto if a substantial offer comes in, as his off-field issues are starting to overshadow his talent.

Don Goodman has criticised the conduct of Wilfried Gnonto in recent months amid speculation over his future with Leeds United.

The winger was linked with a move away from Elland Road last summer, with Everton seeing a bid worth £25 million rejected by the Whites.

It has been reported that West Ham are now expected to win the race to sign the winger this month.

Gnonto had an impressive debut campaign for the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League last year, but he has fallen down the pecking order under Daniel Farke in the Championship.

The Italian has made just seven league starts from the opening 27 games of the season, making a further 14 appearances from the bench.

Goodman criticises Gnonto

Goodman believes that Gnonto has not handled the situation over his future well, questioning his conduct off the pitch.

The EFL pundit has claimed that Everton may have dodged a bullet by not signing the forward last summer when they were heavily linked with a move.

“It’s a funny one really,” said Goodman, via MOT Leeds News.

“It was obviously very unsavoury with the way he handled everything last summer when going on strike.

“I mean, good grief – that’s the worst.

“That will put other football clubs, other managers, off purchasing you.

“I understand he’s young and naive, and he was ill-advised by his agent.

“His agent clearly should not have let that situation unfold.

“Now we find that Willy Gnonto is not a regular starter.

“He comes off the bench a lot, but he has aspirations of playing at the Euros with Italy in the summer.

“You can’t do that if you’re not getting game time, especially when you’re not getting game time in the second tier of English football – it’s as simple as that.

“Again, from his personal perspective, he needs to be playing football. ‘

“But the biggest thing of all is that he hasn’t played well enough to be a regular in the Leeds team.

“So you’ve got to question whether Everton have had a lucky escape by not paying all that money in the summer.

“Or is it that he’s just not found any rhythm because he’s not been playing regularly?”

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Whites will be aiming to make an immediate return to the Premier League, having been relegated from the top flight last year.

Next up for Farke’s side is a home game against Preston North End on 21 January.

Could be time to cash in on Gnonto

The decision to fight to keep Gnonto last summer made a lot of sense as his performances in the Premier League made him seem like a top talent.

However, he has struggled for form in the Championship and he is now attracting unwanted off-field attention.

If a big enough offer arrives this January, then Leeds should look to move on by cashing in on the forward.

There is no denying his talent, but he is becoming more hassle than he is worth given the level of interest in him.